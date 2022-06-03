Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions and Canadian Heritage grant nearly $13 million to the Festival d'été de Québec to maintain and improve its positioning and promote its event offering.

QUÉBEC, June 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Major festivals and events such as the Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ) are important economic drivers in communities right across the country. They draw in international tourists, position Canada and Quebec as destinations of choice, and create many jobs.

That is why Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) and Canadian Heritage are granting a total of $12,940,000 in financial assistance to the FEQ. These Government of Canada contributions will help promote the FEQ's enhanced programming and maintain and improve the festival's positioning in the context of the economic recovery.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Health, made the announcement today on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, and the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant.

To market its 2021 and 2022 editions outside Quebec, the FEQ is receiving a non-repayable contribution of $1,260,000 through CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. On top of this funding comes an additional non-repayable contribution of $9,480,000 under the Major Festivals and Events Support Initiative (MFESI) to add a twelfth evening of performances in 2022, develop a new site, and improve infrastructure.

For its part, Canadian Heritage is providing $550,000 per year from 2022 to 2025, for a total of $2,200,000 in assistance, through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund. This funding will enable the FEQ to program performances with different musical styles, including rock, hip-hop, electric, jazz, and world music.

The Government of Canada is aware of the economic impacts the pandemic has had on major festivals and events, the workers who earn their living through them, and the regional economies that depend on them across the country. By supporting major festivals, the Government of Canada is helping regions to position themselves as tourism destinations of choice and our regional economies to diversify and remain vital, while promoting investments in Canadian tourism assets and products.

Quotes

"Major festivals are important regional economic drivers that have suffered a great deal due to the pandemic. The CED funding announced today will enable the FEQ to maintain its standing as one of the largest musical festivals in North America. Our government will continue to support culture and large-scale cultural events such as the FEQ, to the immense delight of residents and tourists who come from afar to attend this flagship event in Quebec's summer season."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Health

"Since its creation, the FEQ has focused on quality to attract many tourists to the Québec region and stimulate the local economy. The festival has had to face many challenges during the pandemic, as have several other players in the event ecosystem, but the burgeoning recovery represents a great opportunity for renewed efforts. Our government will continue to be here to support the development and promotion of attractions and events that bring Quebecers together."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The Festival d'été de Québec is an event not to be missed! Every year, it shines a spotlight on culture not just in Québec, but right across the country. We are all looking forward to seeing artists from all over get back up on stage and, as a government, we are proud to be able to provide a helping hand to this important event. Thank you to the entire festival team and to the artists who create an extraordinary experience for festivalgoers. I wish you all a great festival!"

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"The investments announced today enable us to not only come back in full force with a regular edition of the FEQ, but also and above all to invest in structural projects that will have a notable impact on our operations in the years to come."

Anne Hudon, President and CEO of BLEUFEU and the Festival d'été de Québec

Quick facts

CED's Quebec Economic Development Program aims to help communities seize promising economic development and diversification opportunities.





The Major Festivals and Events Support Initiative helps major festivals and events remain operational and adapt and enhance their activities with an eye to the future. This initiative has a budget of $200 million over two years, with $100 million allocated to Quebec , where it is being implemented by CED.





over two years, with allocated to , where it is being implemented by CED. The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance for organizations that present professional arts festivals or performing arts series. It also supports organizations that assist arts presenters.





CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]