Thanks to Government of Canada financial support, the Université de Sherbrooke will be able to acquire and install technology equipment at Granby-based CITÉ and in its Faculty of Engineering.

SHERBROOKE, QC, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Université de Sherbrooke, founded in 1954, is dedicated to teaching, research and technology transfer. It has several research and technology transfer centres, including the Carrefour d'innovation en technologies écologiques (CITÉ), a joint initiative with the Ville de Granby.

Since 2015, this collaborative research centre, with its unique environment, has been specializing in developing ecomaterials and products from these ecomaterials. Two families of materials are developed and harnessed there: those based on biomasses and those based on residual materials. Thanks to its cutting-edge infrastructure, CITÉ offers technical and research and development services to manufacturing and high-tech businesses.

To strengthen CITÉ's innovation and technology transfer capabilities in the clean tech field, the Université de Sherbrooke aims to enhance its infrastructure by bringing in advanced technologies for the pre-development, development and characterization of ecomaterials.

This project will lead to the creation of two full-time-equivalent jobs and 14 student internships by 2023 and will enable CITÉ to continue to work with SMEs and accelerate clean tech innovation. It will also help to strengthen Quebec's position in the advanced materials industry. These materials are used in various products, providing a competitive advantage through their enhanced technical performance while also reducing environmental impacts—a thriving strategic sector.

Supporting a key player in the innovation ecosystem

To complete this project, the Université de Sherbrooke will receive a non-repayable contribution of $800,000 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. This funding was announced today by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec).

The Government of Canada's assistance will focus more specifically on acquiring and installing equipment, including an injection press; a high-capacity extruder with a central control unit; an instrumented automatic thermoformer; thermomechanical, thermal and chemical characterization devices; as well as software.

The Université de Sherbrooke project aligns with Government of Canada priorities around clean growth and a sustainable recovery. It is also consistent with CED's mission to encourage economic diversification in the Cantons–de–l'Est by, among other things, supporting the development of innovative technologies.

Quotes

"We must support the entrepreneurial spirit, especially when our entrepreneurs' ingenuity and know–how lead directly to the development of green technologies. The Université de Sherbrooke project is strategic in strengthening Quebec's innovation ecosystem and accelerating the growth of businesses working to develop or integrate ecomaterials. Bravo on this initiative coming out of the Cantons-de-l'Est!"

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"We are here to support workers and Canadian SMEs. We are helping businesses to equip themselves with what they need to come through the crisis stronger by becoming greener. With Government of Canada financial assistance, the Université de Sherbrooke will be able to acquire equipment for its high-tech research centre, to the benefit of Quebec SMEs, and create quality jobs. By helping SMEs to become more innovative and competitive and by offering our support for innovation to develop clean technologies, we are preparing Canadians for the jobs of today and tomorrow."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"We are very happy with this news, which benefits our region's businesses, and we are convinced that the services offered by the Carrefour d'innovation et technologies économiques (CITÉ) will help to create innovative businesses that generate quality jobs in a forward-looking field. The Université de Sherbrooke's presence in Granby, and the research and development activities it will enhance there, will enable the Ville de Granby to strengthen its vision of being environmentally responsible."

Jocelyn Dupuis, City Councillor for the Ville de Granby, Head of Finance, Human Resources and Industrial Development

"The Government of Canada's contribution to support our activities within the niche of ecomaterials will enable us to quickly assist no less than 12 innovative SMEs. These businesses will then be able to undertake projects requiring a new technology, accelerate the development cycle for their products or reduce development costs. It is a winning approach enabling university research to contribute even more effectively to the regional economy, which is one of our priorities."

Professor Pierre Cossette, Rector, Université de Sherbrooke

Quick facts

Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and minister responsible for the six regional development agencies, including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and minister responsible for the six regional development agencies, including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

