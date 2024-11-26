Endy lands in Western Canada: Canada's top online mattress company expands retail presence with new Edmonton store

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Endy, Canada's leading online mattress brand, is bringing comfort to Alberta's capital with its first ever Western Canadian store, opening in Edmonton. The launch is the latest in a series of retail expansions for the brand, offering Albertans an opportunity to experience Endy's award-winning comfort in-person. Located in a popular shopping destination, South Edmonton Commons, it is the perfect one-stop shop for sleep essentials.

To celebrate the grand opening, Endy is hosting an event on Thursday, November 28, with refreshments, Black Friday deals and chances to win big ticket prizes, like a free Endy mattress.

"Opening our first Western Canadian location in Edmonton is an exciting milestone for Endy," says Jason Cassidy, President, Endy. "As we continue expanding our physical presence outside of Endy.com, Alberta felt like the right choice as the home of so many loyal Endy customers. We want to connect with the community and meet the demand for in-person experiences, inviting shoppers to see, feel and test our range of products for themselves."

Edmontonians will now have the chance to try out Endy's award-winning mattress line, with knowledgeable staff to help them achieve their best night's sleep. The store has classic Endy favourites, like the Endy Mattress, Customizable Pillows and Organic Cotton Sheets, for customers to explore. It also offers brand new products like the Endy Plush Mattress and bedroom furniture collection, featuring a beautiful range of bed frames, nightstands and dressers.

The expansion into Edmonton marks Endy's third location: its first opened in Toronto in 2023, and its second launched in Halifax this past October. Originally an online-only brand, Endy has adapted to meet the demand for retail experiences, where shoppers can touch and feel products before purchasing. The growing expansion into brick-and-mortar offers customers convenient shopping options both online and in-store.

The new Edmonton store introduces an in-person Endy experience to Western Canadians and continues Endy's commitment to help Canadians across the country get great sleep.

Visit www.endy.com to learn more.

About Endy

Since launching in 2015, Endy has revolutionized the way Canadians sleep through innovative, comfortable and supportive mattresses, made in Canada. Starting as one of Canada's first mattress-in-a-box brands, it has grown into the country's leading online mattress retailer, with more than a million Canadians sleeping on an Endy Mattress each night. Endy's award-winning product line has also grown, now featuring the flagship Endy Mattress alongside a comprehensive selection of mattresses, pillows, bed frames, furniture, bedding, and decor items. Endy works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and individuals in need, and has donated more than 22,000 mattresses to-date. Endy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.

