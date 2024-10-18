Endy arrives in the East Coast: Canada's leading online mattress brand continues retail expansion with Halifax location

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Following the success of its first retail location in Toronto last year, Canada's leading online mattress brand, Endy, is opening its second store in Halifax, marking an investment in the East Coast market. This move reflects its continued expansion into omnichannel retail after eight years as an exclusively online brand, giving even more customers the chance to experience Endy products for themselves.

"Our first store location demonstrated that, as much as Canadians value the comfort and convenience of being able to shop online, many do still appreciate the benefits of in-store shopping," says Jason Cassidy, President, Endy. "We're proud to offer that to an increasing number of customers as we continue to expand our retail presence. The East Coast is a growing market where we've noticed an appetite from customers for a more personal experience, and we're excited to be meeting them there."

When Endy launched in 2015, it was one of the first mattresses-in-a-box to be available in Canada. As a direct-to-consumer brand offering a simple and convenient shopping experience, it quickly captured Canadian customers' hearts, accelerating its growth into the country's leading online mattress retailer.

As Canadians' sleep preferences and shopping habits continued to evolve, Endy adapted to meet their changing needs, launching new products ranging from bedding to furniture to elevate its customers' bedrooms. Its first brick-and-mortar store at CF Sherway Gardens in Toronto, opened in 2023, marked the next stage of its growth, responding to customer interest in opportunities to test and feel the products before buying.

Now, it is doubling down on its retail expansion, with its second store location arriving at 5640 Spring Garden Road, #302 in Halifax. East Coast shoppers will have the chance to test out its award-winning, Canadian-made mattresses, enjoy a personalized shopping experience guided by knowledgeable store associates and explore Endy's wide range of bedroom products, all to help them achieve their best night's sleep yet. To give back to the community it will now call its second home, Endy has also donated 30 mattresses and 30 weighted blankets to local charity partners it has long standing relationships with, including Juniper House, Truro Housing Outreach Society and Parker Street Food & Furniture Bank.

