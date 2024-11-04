Employment and Social Development Canada launches a new life event hub to better support Canadians experiencing loss

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - It is a priority for the Government of Canada to help Canadians deal with major life events. Navigating a death and knowing what to do when someone dies can be one of the hardest things we'll ever experience. Today, Employment and Social Development Canada introduced a new portal to help Canadians deal with the difficult circumstances surrounding death.

Instead of having to navigate countless web pages, Canadians will now have all the information they need in one place. The "What to do when someone dies" Hub is designed to provide Canadians with a simple and improved experience that will help them better understand their next steps, available services, benefits, and programs.

The Hub will direct Canadians to the services they need, whether they are a family member, a funeral home representative or an executor or liquidator. A key feature of the Hub is its personalized questionnaire. After Canadians answer a few simple questions, the tool will provide them with a personalized checklist and information on the benefits and services that apply to their situation.

This new life event hub builds on the previous success of the Retirement Hub launched in October 2023, which has served more than 450,000 visitors in understanding their retirement options.

Quotes

"Experiencing the loss of a loved one is undoubtedly one of life's most challenging moments. That's why our government is dedicated to enhancing your access to essential benefits and services during significant life events such as death, birth, retirement, and marriage. This new life event hub is an innovative online tool designed to guide Canadians through the process after a loved one's passing. It offers a straightforward, compassionate, and comprehensive experience to support you during this time. This initiative is a meaningful step toward simplifying government services, ensuring they are easier to navigate for those facing the heartache of losing someone special. We're here for you every step of the way."

– Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech

Quick facts

Survivors may be entitled to the following benefits: Canada Pension Plan (CPP) survivor's pension CPP Allowance for the Survivor CPP death benefit Canadian Benefit for Parents of Young Victims of Crime Canada student loan forgiveness

Benefit amounts will vary according to the survivor's unique situation. Please note, there may be additional benefits available if the deceased was member of a specific group such as the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP, Public Service, First Nations, Métis, Inuit, or Students.

Related links

What to do when someone dies Hub

Retirement Hub

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media inquiries, please contact: Teodor Gaspar, Acting Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Citizens' Services, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]