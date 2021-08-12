Corem, Polyplast, HydroTech Mining and Les Entreprises Parlec will be able to conduct applied research, increase their production capacity and enhance their productivity, leading to the creation and maintenance of 67 jobs.

Quebec counts several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas helping to create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Today, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support now more than ever to ensure their communities remain robust. The Government of Canada has committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), today announced financial support totalling $7,802,187 for Corem, Polyplast (9219-7078 Québec inc.), HydroTech Mining Inc., and Les Entreprises Parlec ltée.

Contribution details are as follows:

Located in Québec, Corem, Canada's largest ore processing centre of expertise, is receiving two non-repayable contributions totalling nearly $7M. This centre provides its services to several mining businesses in regions across Quebec and Canada. Its expertise is world–renowned. An initial contribution of $3.6M will enable Corem to acquire specialized equipment and fit out its laboratories to more easily deploy cutting-edge mining technologies. This financial assistance will support the transition to a green economy. A second contribution of $3.37M will enable Corem to conduct applied research, innovation and technology and process transfer activities. The two projects will lead to the maintenance and creation of 54 jobs.

Polyplast, a business that manufactures resin-moulded components to replace a range of components affected by friction, impacts or abrasion, is receiving a repayable contribution of $350,000. CED's support will enable the Amos-based business to expand its building and acquire digital production equipment, leading to the creation of three jobs.

HydroTech Mining, a Val-d'Or SME specializing in the sale, design, and manufacture of pumping and drying systems for the mining sector, is receiving a repayable contribution of $294,687. CED's support will enable the start-up to acquire and install production equipment and software, including a wheel loader, an overhead crane, a compressor, an integrated management software package and drawing software, leading to the creation of 9 jobs.

Les Entreprises Parlec, a Val-d'Or business that machines unique, high-precision components on demand for the drilling, mining, and forestry industries, is receiving a repayable contribution of $187,500. CED's support will enable the business to acquire a robotic system, including components, transportation, and installation. The project will lead to the creation of one job.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on organizations that are well grounded in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth, as well as a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all.

"By investing in these mining organizations, the Government of Canada is following through on its commitments, helping businesses to grow, expand and innovate so they can create quality jobs and thereby ensure a prosperous Canadian economy."

"We are helping businesses equip themselves with what they need to remain competitive, prosper and create good jobs. Thanks to Government of Canada financial assistance, these four organizations will be able to continue to innovate and strengthen their position in the industry and on the markets, which will also help stimulate the regional economy by creating and maintaining nearly 70 jobs. This support, part of our economic recovery plan, will enable the Canadian economy to come back even stronger."

Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

A successful economic recovery will depend, among other things, on the vaccination of as many Canadians as possible. To learn more: Vaccines for COVID-19.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

