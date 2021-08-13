The institution will be able to establish a circular energy efficiency platform, leading to the creation of several dozen jobs.

SHERBROOKE, QC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Cantons-de-l'Est region counts several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas helping to create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Today, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support now more than ever to ensure their communities remain robust. The Government of Canada has committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), the Honourable Mélanie Joly, today announced $6.5M in financial support for the Université de Sherbrooke to establish a circular energy efficiency platform (CEEP). The non-repayable assistance from CED will enable it to acquire and install equipment such as energy storage and management systems, a solar simulator, a network simulator, an agrivoltaic greenhouse, high-efficiency processors, and cooling infrastructure. This equipment, which will be located at the Université de Sherbrooke's Interdisciplinary Institute for Technological Innovation (3IT) and Faculté des sciences, targets innovation and technology transfer in the clean tech field, in particular in the solar energy, retrieval systems, energy management and storage, and green numerical calculation sectors.

A leader in sustainable development, the Université de Sherbrooke is seeking, through its circular energy efficiency platform project, to both assess the impact of innovative, concrete energy management solutions and mentor SMEs in their collaborative innovation and research projects.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on the adoption of green technologies and the fight against climate change. Businesses leveraging innovation and clean tech are major contributors to growth with a smaller ecological footprint, as well as key assets in rebuilding a greener, stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Our Government has made concrete commitments to demonstrate that a strong economy and a healthy environment go hand in hand. Among other actions, we are making strategic investments in clean technologies, like today with the Université de Sherbrooke project. By boosting innovation to develop greener technologies and products, we are helping SMEs become more competitive and we are also preparing Canadians for the jobs of today and tomorrow."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"The climate crisis remains one of the greatest challenges of our time. It is therefore essential to encourage homegrown businesses to develop more environmental processes and products, while also enhancing their competitive advantages and prospects for the future. In addition to driving our industries' competitiveness and economic growth, reducing our ecological footprint—which is part of our economic recovery plan—is helping to build healthier communities."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"True to its reputation as an institution seeking to position itself as a major contributor to our society, the Université de Sherbrooke is pleased to receive financial support to develop a circular energy efficiency platform in collaboration with many SMEs. This project will enable us to continue to be a reference in Quebec on sustainable development, in addition to providing training to many students."

Jean-Pierre Perreault, Vice-President of Research and Graduate Studies, Université de Sherbrooke

Quick facts

Funds have been granted under the Initiative for Infrastructure Development, part of CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program aims to foster the development of initiatives around applied research and technology transfer to businesses.

A successful economic recovery will depend, among other things, on the vaccination of as many Canadians as possible. To learn more: Vaccines for COVID-19.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

The funding granted to the Université de Sherbrooke for the circular energy efficiency platform initiative is conditional to the signing of a contribution agreement between the institution and CED.

