WINNIPEG, MB, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada is a destination of choice for people looking to visit, do business or reunite with family and friends. That's why we are committed to improving our immigration programs and services by making them more efficient and equitable for people around the world.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the addition of 13 countries to the electronic travel authorization (eTA) program. Travellers from these countries who have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or who currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa can now apply for an eTA instead of a visa when travelling to Canada by air. Effective today, eligible travellers from these countries can benefit from the program:

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Costa Rica

Morocco

Panama Philippines

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Seychelles

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Uruguay

Introducing visa-free air travel will make it faster, easier, and more affordable for thousands of travellers to visit Canada for up to six months for either business or leisure. It will also help grow Canada's economy by facilitating more travel, tourism and international business, and by strengthening Canada's relationships with these countries while keeping Canadians safe.

This decision will also divert thousands of applications from Canada's visa caseload, allowing us to process visa applications more efficiently, which will benefit all visa applicants.

Individuals who already have a valid visa can continue to use it to travel to Canada. Those who are not eligible for an eTA, or who are travelling to Canada by means other than air (for example, by car, bus, train and boat—including by cruise ship), will still need a visitor visa. Travellers can visit Canada.ca/eTA to find out whether they're eligible for an eTA and how to apply for one.

Quotes:

"This exciting development means that more individuals from around the world can now embark on unforgettable adventures, explore our diverse landscapes, reunite with family and friends, and immerse themselves in our vibrant culture without the hurdle of visa requirements. This expansion not only enhances convenience for travellers, it will also increase travel, tourism and economic benefits, as well as strengthen global bonds with these 13 countries."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Canada is a destination of choice for so many around the world. We're making it easier for more people to visit Canada, whether they're coming to do business, sightsee or reunite with family and friends. Expanding the eTA program to include countries like the Philippines is also an important part of our Indo-Pacific Strategy, as we look to further engage in the region, build on people-to-people ties and make travel to Canada easier, faster and safer for everyone."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs

"Canada has what the world wants, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to our shores. Expanding the eTA for Canada is a major step toward helping our tourism industry soar to new heights. By streamlining the entry process for international travellers, we send a strong message that Canada is open for business, adventures and unforgettable experiences. This strategic move supports our visitor economy by injecting vitality into our local communities and creating countless job opportunities. It is not just about attracting visitors; it is about showcasing the breathtaking landscapes, diverse cultures, and warm hospitality that define Canada. Let us seize this opportunity to place our nation firmly on the global tourism map, all while building an economy that works for everyone."

– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Air Canada is pleased with the announcement today to implement a more user-friendly process to obtain authorization to travel to Canada and connect via Air Canada's global hubs. The global market for travel and tourism is competitive, and finding easier ways for travellers to obtain their travel authorizations is beneficial not only to Air Canada, but also the entire travel and tourism industry in Canada."

– Lisa Pierce, Vice President, Global Sales and Air Canada Vacations

"Expanding visa-free air travel presents immediate opportunities for YVR to connect with more countries around the world, including key destinations in Latin America and Asia. That enhanced access to global markets will provide incredible benefits for our community and support local economic growth. This decisive policy action is a step in the right direction for YVR, British Columbia and Canada. It continues to provide opportunities for people to enjoy our world-class tourism experiences or reunite with loved ones, creates new jobs, and will deliver more direct revenue for our local economy."

– Tamara Vrooman, President & CEO, Vancouver Airport Authority

Quick facts:

The eTA is a digital travel document that most visa-exempt travellers need in order to travel to or transit through Canada by air.

by air. The eTA application is used by Canadian officials to conduct light-touch, pre-travel screening of air travellers. It costs CAN$7 to apply, and most applications are automatically approved within minutes.

To apply for an eTA, travellers need only a valid passport, a credit card, an email address and access to the Internet.

Almost 20.9 million eTAs have been issued since the eTA program was introduced on August 1, 2015 .

. IRCC first expanded its eTA program in April 2017 to include eligible Brazilians, Bulgarians and Romanians. Canada lifted the visa requirement for all citizens of Bulgaria and Romania later that year. Today, eligible Brazilian nationals continue to enjoy visa-free air travel to Canada .

to include eligible Brazilians, Bulgarians and Romanians. lifted the visa requirement for all citizens of and later that year. Today, eligible Brazilian nationals continue to enjoy visa-free air travel to . Within the next year, Canada expects to receive 200,000 (or 20%) more visitors from these 13 countries. Within a decade, increased travel from these countries is expected to bring almost $160 million in additional tourism revenue.

