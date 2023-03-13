Clean tech cluster to receive a total of nearly $1.2M in financial assistance from CED to accelerate the development, commercialization, and use of innovative clean technologies from Quebec.

MONTRÉAL, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

All players in the clean technology ecosystem, including SMEs, have a key role to play in ensuring Quebec's economy makes the environmental transition. They seek mainly to innovate for a greener world. That is why the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, is today announcing that two non–repayable contributions totalling $1,190,000 have been granted to Écotech Québec.

The organization has received an initial $500,000 in financial support to develop a decision–making platform that will enable Quebec organizations to accelerate their transition. A second amount of $690,000 aims to help it implement its three-year plan. Thanks to this CED support, Écotech Québec will be able to pursue its strategic promotion, mobilization, and networking activities to accelerate the development, financing, and deployment of clean technologies in Quebec.

The first organization of its kind in Canada, Écotech Québec has represented the clean technology cluster since it was founded in 2009. Its actions aim to promote innovation and enhance cohesion and synergy to enable the clean technology industry to develop to its full potential. To assist organizations in their transition, Écotech Québec is developing a new strategic initiative to guide SMEs using a decision-making tool that will enable them to target clean technologies from Quebec able to meet their needs.

A sustainable, just, and more inclusive economic recovery will come, among other things, through businesses making the green transition. The Government of Canada supports SMEs by fostering sustainable development in all regions across Quebec. Adapted programs and services are available to accelerate the launch of innovative projects, the adoption of clean technologies, and the development of greener products. In this way, CED is providing concrete assistance to Quebec's businesses, entrepreneurs, and workers so they can better position themselves and seize opportunities arising out of an economy in transition.

"Businesses, researchers, investors, and industry groups play a key role in Quebec's economy and the green shift. That is why our government is sustaining its commitment to Écotech Québec, which has shown year after year that it is possible to mobilize all players to face the greatest challenge of our time: the climate crisis. Congratulations to the entire Écotech Québec team, which has been engaged since 2009 in transforming our economy so that it can become greener and more innovative."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"On top of our many projects, we will soon offer a dynamic, interactive platform to guide businesses and organizations in their efforts to shift to a greener economy. As far as we know, this initiative is the first of its kind in Canada, as it brings together information on resources, funding, and innovative solutions coming from Quebec's clean tech ecosystem. We will thus help to showcase Quebec's knowledge and climate know–how."

Denis Leclerc, President and Chief Executive Officer, Écotech Québec

"Sollum Technologies is proud to be a member business of Écotech Québec, an initiative helping to support the development of clean technologies that are a product of Quebec ingenuity. Écotech Québec has been a forerunner in promoting clean technologies and represents a unique opportunity for homegrown businesses to make a name for themselves on promising markets, including internationally, thanks to significant partnerships such as with Solar Impulse, which gave Sollum's technology its seal of approval two years ago."

Louis Brun, Co–founder, President and CEO, Sollum Technologies

Quick facts

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. The $500,000 non-repayable contribution has been granted under the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF). This program targets businesses and economic organizations to help them prepare local economies for long-term growth. It involves strategic investments in projects aimed at reducing Canada's environmental impact and fostering a green, resilient economy.

non-repayable contribution has been granted under the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF). This program targets businesses and economic organizations to help them prepare local economies for long-term growth. It involves strategic investments in projects aimed at reducing environmental impact and fostering a green, resilient economy. The $690,000 non-repayable contribution has been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

