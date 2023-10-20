Thanks to a total of $445,000 in financial support from CED, the Bromont and Waterloo SMEs will acquire new equipment to increase their productivity.

BROMONT, QC, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting SME growth contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, accompanied by the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‑Missisquoi and Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced CED support for Stûv America and L'Atelier Märk Lumber.

Stûv America, which manufactures wood stoves and fireplaces, is receiving a repayable contribution of $235,000. This assistance will enable it to acquire a robotic welder and a pallet‑flow rack to increase its production, thereby meeting existing demand and expanding its exports to the U.S.

For its part, L'Atelier Märk Lumber, which specializes in the manufacture of baseball bats for the baseball elite and enthusiasts in North America, is receiving a repayable contribution of $210,000. This financial assistance will enable the business to acquire a high‑performance, versatile wood lathe, which will help it triple its production, as well as a dust collector which, in addition to complementing the wood lathe, will make the work environment safer and more efficient for employees.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on these organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Our government believes in our small businesses, and we invest in them. That is why CED is supporting projects such as those by Stûv America and L'Atelier Märk Lumber. Leveraging their assets is essential for an inclusive recovery. These projects will create good local jobs here at home, and I am looking forward to seeing the impacts they will have in the years ahead."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Our government will always be here when it comes time to accompany our businesses into tomorrow's economy to enable them to seize all the business opportunities that arise for them. Today's announcement reiterates this commitment to our entrepreneurs in Quebec. By supporting projects such as those by Stûv America and L'Atelier Märk Lumber, we are enabling our SMEs to carve out a special place for themselves in their respective industries, all while contributing to the region's economic vitality."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi and Minister of Canadian Heritage

"It is exciting to see this new development phase become a reality at Stûv America. In recent years, we have seen interest in our wood heating appliances grow considerably. Thanks to new investments, we will be ready to meet local and international demand more efficiently."

Vincent Boudreau, Co‑owner and Founder, Stûv America

"CED's support will be instrumental in us completing our expansion projects. We will thus have the opportunity to accelerate this growth we are experiencing to become a leader in North America in the production of high‑quality baseball bats. We could not be more grateful for this contribution and for the support provided by the team at CED."

Marc Bourgeois, Co‑owner and Founder, L'Atelier Märk Lumber Inc.

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Marie-Justine Torres Ames, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 613-327-5918, [email protected]