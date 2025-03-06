HAWKESBURY, ON, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada is growing quickly and suddenly, adding strains to healthcare networks across the country but particularly in rural and remote communities where it is harder to attract and retain health care workers. The Government of Canada is taking steps to rectify that and to guarantee that every Canadian has access to health care, no matter where they live.

That is why Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Steven MacKinnon, at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital today highlighted changes to Canada Student Loan forgiveness that directly benefit more doctors and nurses working in rural and remote communities across the country.

Hawkesbury nurses and doctors are among the original beneficiaries of loan forgiveness when it was first introduced in 2013, and with these latest changes, even more health care professionals can now benefit.

Health care professionals in over 200 communities are now eligible for Canada Student Loan forgiveness as part of the recent amendment to the definition of "under-served rural or remote community," which now includes communities with populations of 30,000 or fewer. This change is expected to bring over 900 additional doctors and nurses to work in rural and remote communities over the next 10 years. It is expected to increase the availability of health care services for approximately 1.7 million Canadians living in newly eligible areas.

To continue to deliver the health care and social services that Canadians need now and into the future, work is underway to permanently expand the Canada Student Loan forgiveness benefit to 10 more professions, including early childhood educators, dentists, dental hygienists, pharmacists, midwives, teachers, social workers, psychologists, personal support workers and physiotherapists. Comments on the proposed regulations are being accepted until March 17, 2025.

This announcement builds on other recent investments, including a 50% increase to the maximum amount of forgivable Canada Student Loans for doctors and nurses who work in under-served rural or remote communities. Family physicians and family medicine residents in these communities are now eligible for up to $60,000 in loan forgiveness over five years, and a nurse or nurse practitioner is eligible for up to $30,000 in loan forgiveness over five years.

Reducing financial barriers to education and training for doctors and nurses working in under-served communities encourages more talented Canadians to pursue a career in health care, particularly in communities that need them most, while also improving access to health care for Canadians across the country.

Quotes

"Doctors and nurses have their hands full, helping treat and protect Canadians in emergency rooms and doctors' offices across the country, they should not have to also worry about student loan debt. That is why we are making it easier for students to pursue a career in health without carrying the burden of student debt. Like Hawkesbury, many more rural and remote communities will now become home to doctors and nurses – and other medical and social services professionals – who are ready to serve their communities and deliver the health care services that Canadians need today."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Steven MacKinnon

"Ensuring access to healthcare in rural communities requires innovative solutions, and this expansion of loan forgiveness is a good step forward. By making it more feasible for healthcare professionals to choose communities like Hawkesbury, we are strengthening our healthcare system and enhancing the well-being of the people we serve. We welcome this support and look forward to seeing its impact in the years to come."

– Guy Yelle, Chair of the Board of Directors, Hawkesbury and District General Hospital

"At Hawkesbury and District General Hospital, we know that staying in rural healthcare isn't just about professional opportunity – it's about embracing a different way of life. That's why today's Canada Student Loan forgiveness program expansion is important. By easing financial burdens, this initiative strengthens our ability to attract and retain skilled professionals and ensure long-term stability and growth for our hospital and patients. We appreciate the Government of Canada's continued investment in rural healthcare and the recognition of our professionals' vital role in communities like ours."

– Frédéric Beauchemin, CEO, Hawkesbury and District General Hospital

Quick facts

The Canada Student Financial Assistance Program provides Canada Student Grants and Canada Student Loans to help students pay for their post-secondary education.

Eligible communities are based on Statistics Canada's definition of population centres and rural areas. A population centre is an area with a population of at least 1,000 and a population density of at least 400 people per square kilometre, based on population counts from the current Census of Population. All areas outside of population centres are classified as rural areas.

Communities that were previously eligible will remain eligible until the 2026 Census. Changes in the eligibility of communities will be updated as new Census of Population data is released every five years.

Budget 2024 announced the Government of Canada's intention to permanently expand the reach of Canada Student Loan forgiveness to early childhood educators, dentists, dental hygienists, pharmacists, midwives, teachers, social workers, psychologists, personal support workers and physiotherapists. Canadians are invited to provide comments on proposed regulations in the Canada Gazette until March 17, 2025 . The expansion to the list of occupations eligible for the Canada Student Loan forgiveness benefit is expected to be implemented in 2025–26, subject to regulatory approvals.

Associated links

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: John Fragos, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]