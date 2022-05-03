Chibougamau business receives $73,750 in financial assistance from CED.

CHIBOUGAMAU, QC, May 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the tourism industry contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $73,750 for Divers profils recrutement inc. to help it overcome the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This CED support, provided under the Tourism Relief Fund, will enable it to develop tourism destination L'Auberge de la Diversité following eco-friendly practices so that the Chibougamau community can benefit from post-pandemic market opportunities.

Divers profils recrutement is a start-up that will provide year-round tourism and cultural accommodation services for visitors to its territory. Having acquired a commercial building for conversion into a 10-unit hostel, the start-up will be able to count on CED's financial support to cover building renovation costs, the purchase of equipment and a computer system, and the development of its website.

A key contributor to the Canadian economy, the tourism sector has been hit hard by the health crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has put various measures in place to help businesses suffering the impacts of COVID-19. Launched in July 2021, the Tourism Relief Fund was created specifically to help organizations and businesses in the tourism sector offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

"Our government continues to be here for businesses and organizations in the tourism sector. With the support announced today, Divers profils recrutement will be able to enhance the tourism offering in James Bay and be better prepared for the future. This represents an important step in recovery efforts to attract tourists from Canada and around the world so that everyone can discover the best tourism experiences our country has to offer."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Tourism is one of the sectors in Canada most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are fully committed to helping businesses and organizations make it through this difficult time by making safety our top priority, while also ensuring they receive assistance to quickly regain their footing, offer innovative products and services, and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements and be ready to welcome back their guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector withstand the pandemic, recover, and grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"We are delighted with this financial assistance, which will support and contribute to our efforts to enhance a diverse tourism offering in Chibougamau."

Arlette-Michelle Edzango, Vice-President, Divers profils recrutement inc.

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the billion dollars in tourism support announced in Budget 2021.

, including administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the billion dollars in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. A minimum of $50 million of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

of the Fund's national budget has been earmarked for Indigenous tourism projects. Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. A total of $118.7M from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to administer in Quebec .

from the Tourism Relief Fund has been allocated to CED to administer in . CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

