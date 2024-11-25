Disability Inclusion Business Council successfully completes its mandate with the release of a report on disability inclusion in Canadian workplaces

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Creating accessible and inclusive workplaces is key to ensuring persons with disabilities can fully participate in the workforce. The federal government is committed to helping all Canadians succeed, regardless of their identity or ability, and to supporting employers in retaining employees with disabilities who have the talent needed to support the growth of Canadian businesses and our economy.

Today, the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera participated in an event for the Disability Inclusion Business Council (DIBC), hosted by TD Bank. At the event, the Council released its final report titled, Bridging the Gap – Report on Disability Inclusion in Canadian Workplaces. The report, in addition to the creation and launch of the Canadian Business Disability Inclusion Network (the Network) on December 4, 2023, successfully completes the Council's mandate.

The DIBC's report sets out tangible advice and actionable recommendations for Canadian employers, the Network and the Government of Canada on what supports employers need for workplace inclusion. It examines topics such as workplace culture, inclusive design, accommodations, recruitment and career development, artificial and assistive technology, and measuring success.

In its report the DIBC recommends the Government of Canada:

support employers by investing in skills training and employment for persons with disabilities, raising awareness and sharing best practices surrounding disability inclusion in the workplace; and,

make improvements to workplace inclusion legislation and regulation.

lead by example by removing barriers such as inaccessible hiring practices and interviews, delays in accommodations, and barriers to promotions.

The Government has already taken action to support the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the labour market through:

introducing Canada's first-ever Disability Inclusion Action Plan, with employment as one of its four key pillars and the launching the Employment Strategy for Canadians with Disabilities.

first-ever Disability Inclusion Action Plan, with employment as one of its four key pillars and the launching the Employment Strategy for Canadians with Disabilities. funding over 7,700 projects through the Enabling Accessibility Fund and investing $220 million annually in the Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities and Skills for Success programs to create more accessible communities and workplaces and support the hiring, retention, and career advancement of persons with disabilities.

annually in the Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities and Skills for Success programs to create more accessible communities and workplaces and support the hiring, retention, and career advancement of persons with disabilities. the ongoing implementation of the Accessible Canada Act, including establishing Accessibility Standards Canada with the mandate of developing national accessibility standards that can be adopted by any organization in Canada .

including establishing Accessibility Standards Canada with the mandate of developing national accessibility standards that can be adopted by any organization in . the net new hiring of more than 4,000 persons with disabilities in the federal public service as of February 2024 , as part of the goal to hire 5,000 employees with disabilities by 2025.

"When we foster a place of inclusion in the workforce, everyone wins. I want to congratulate the members of the Disability Inclusion Business Council on the release of its report, which is a testament of each member's commitment to advance accessibility and the inclusion of persons with disabilities in Canada's workforce. This report builds on the ongoing work and commitment of our government to create more accessible spaces through the Disability Inclusion Action Plan and the Employment Strategy for Canadians with Disabilities to help ensure our labour market and workplaces are inclusive for all Canadians, including those with disabilities."

- The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

The 2022 Canada Survey on Disability found that 27% of Canadians aged 15 and over—or about 8.0 million persons—report having a disability that limit them in their daily activities. An estimated 30.4% of persons with a disability are not in the labour force.

The creation and work of the DIBC was a key action under the Employment pillar of the Government of Canada's Disability Inclusion Action Plan.

Disability Inclusion Action Plan. Bridging the Gap – Report on Disability Inclusion in Canadian Workplaces was informed by ongoing input an accessibility advisor, discussions with Council members and their teams; roundtable discussions with small and medium-sized employers; and input from the Canadian Business Disability Inclusion Network's Board of Directors.

was informed by ongoing input an accessibility advisor, discussions with Council members and their teams; roundtable discussions with small and medium-sized employers; and input from the Canadian Business Disability Inclusion Network's Board of Directors. The Canadian Business Disability Inclusion Network is an independent membership-based non-profit organization, created by the Disability Inclusion Business Council, with a mission to empower member organizations to adopt best practices that benefit their businesses, employees, and customers. The Network includes the following members: EY Canada, Manulife Canada, TELUS Health, IBM Canada, and now TD Bank, who, as was announced today by Network Chair Gaurav Upadhya , will join as a Founding Member.

, will join as a Founding Member. The Employment Strategy for Canadians with Disabilities aims to close the employment gap between persons with disabilities and those without by 2040. It is a key action of the Disability Inclusion Action Plan and contains a range of measures organized around three goals: Individuals – help them find and maintain good jobs, advance in their careers or become entrepreneurs; Employers – help them to diversify their workforces by creating inclusive and accessible workplaces; and Enablers - increase the supply, capacity, and reach of individuals and organizations that support disability inclusion and accessibility in employment.



