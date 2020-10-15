Développement économique de l'agglomération de Longueuil receives over $1 million to offer technical assistance and accelerate development of digital projects by businesses

Government of Canada financial support will enable the organization to support businesses in its area affected by the impacts of COVID-19 and to equip them for their digital transformation.

LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Développement économique de l'agglomération de Longueuil (DEL) is a flagship organization in the Longueuil economic ecosystem. It aims to assist businesses in the five cities in its area (Boucherville, Brossard, Longueuil, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville and Saint-Lambert) by supporting them as they start up and grow. The organization provides information, training, funding, mentoring and consulting services to close to 600 businesses every year. Its services are offered to manufacturing, industrial and value-added business-to-business enterprises. In addition, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been offering mentoring services to storekeepers in the urban area.

Several studies have shown that Quebec manufacturers are behind in their digital transformation and that insufficient investments in this regard are compromising their productivity and competitiveness. This transformation is even more important in the context of COVID-19, which is forcing businesses to find technological solutions to comply with physical distancing measures and to reinvent themselves to enhance their competitiveness and ensure their sustainability.

Doubling the support for flagship organization

As part of the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF), DEL will receive a non-repayable contribution of $555,000 from CED so that businesses and organizations in the urban area affected by the impacts of COVID-19 can benefit from the expertise and mentoring of specialized resources. An additional $500,000 in financial support will cover a portion of the costs to establish its digital technology experimentation factory out of Digifab QG, DEL's centre for industrial expertise—also a non-repayable contribution through CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program.

This funding was announced today by the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, accompanied by the Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Charles-LeMoyne, Sherry Romanado and by the Member of Parliament for Brossard‒Saint-Lambert, Alexandra Mendès. On the one hand, the Government of Canada financial assistance will focus more specifically on the organization's salaries, professional fees and coordination costs for expertise and mentoring for businesses by specialized resources, while on the other hand it will focus on the purchase, installation and programming of digital equipment and software for the digital technology experimentation factory. This factory will enable businesses to see concretely how a traditional factory versus an intelligent factory operates with a view to integrating emerging technologies into their manufacturing operations. Five new jobs will be created for this purpose.

To counter the economic impacts of COVID-19 among its clientele, DEL will offer technical assistance by mentoring businesses through specialized resources to support them as they make the digital shift, diversify their supply chains, attract and maintain qualified employees, ensure their viability and competitiveness, as well as search for funding. To enable businesses that turn to DEL to be able to pursue their operations, the organization will be able to support them, through to March 31, 2021, as they adapt to the context of COVID-19.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovative Canadian businesses. A veritable economic engine, innovation is the key to success as it generates growth to the benefit of businesses and communities. That is why it is ensuring that businesses can count on the resources they need to digitize their operations and make the 4.0 shift.

"With this investment, we are helping businesses in the Longueuil urban area to equip themselves so they can bounce back after the economic crisis and come out of it even more competitive. Thanks to Government of Canada financial assistance, DEL will be able to maintain its support for businesses and mentor them through their digital transformation. This announcement demonstrates the government's dedication to maintaining and creating good jobs. This is the commitment we are making to regions, businesses and organizations and, ultimately, workers. We have been here since the beginning of the pandemic, and we will be here to accompany you through what follows."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"Développement économique de l'agglomération de Longueuil is a veritable catalyst for area businesses. I am delighted that CED is again supporting this organization, which has long proven itself and which will once again enable its clientele to enhance their competitiveness while also receiving assistance as they put innovative solutions into place to kickstart their operations post–COVID-19."

Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Charles-LeMoyne

"Développement économique de l'agglomération de Longueuil is an important resource in the region for our businesses. In the current context, we are convinced that the organization's work will be key to the economic recovery and revival, by supporting the development of adapted support for businesses to enable them to survive, innovate and grow. We are very pleased to be able to announce this additional assistance to enable DEL to further assist entrepreneurs in this period of very real economic instability."

Alexandra Mendès, Member of Parliament for Brossard–Saint-Lambert

"I can only be delighted with the Government of Canada's support for our businesses as they count on us in these difficult times. Thanks to this assistance, we are able to accelerate their recovery and digital shift in concrete terms. This contribution recognizes their important role in our economic vitality, and I thank you on their behalf."

Julie Éthier, Director General, Développement économique de l'agglomération de Longueuil

Funds have been granted under the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund and CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

