Almost $40 million for the recovery of Quebec's tourism sector: the Longueuil organization obtains $100,000 in financial assistance from CED.

LONGUEUIL, QC, July 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated more than $100 billion in annual revenue before being hit hard by the pandemic. Today, the Government of Canada is ensuring that tourism once again thrives and reaches its full potential.

Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Charles-LeMoyne and Deputy Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, together with Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, acting on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $100,000 for Croisières Navark.

CED's funding will foster the business's development by allowing it to upgrade its tourism product: mini–guided cruises. The project will enhance the attractiveness of the St. Lawrence River and the communities along its banks (Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Pointe-aux-Trembles, Repentigny, the Old Port of Montréal, Longueuil, Boucherville, etc.).

Founded in 2001, Croisières Navark is a tourism business that offers, among other services, thematic cruises (guided, historical, wine and cheese, fireworks, etc.) on the St. Lawrence River as well as on Saint-Louis and Saint-François lakes. The project involves acquiring a boat with a closed cabin in order to be able to extend the tourist season and diversify its mini-cruises, while adapting to the new reality of social distancing brought on by COVID-19. The boat will provide opportunities for new routes in areas where the water is too shallow for regular, high‑capacity boats, and will promote Indigenous tourism in particular.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations with deep roots in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Croisières Navark has been part of the Longueuil tourism landscape for over 20 years now. Like most companies in this sector, its activities have been undermined by the pandemic. I am delighted that our government is helping it resume its operations and pursue its development. By operating in over 15 locations along the St. Lawrence River, the business will act as a gateway for local and international tourists during three seasons—a welcome improvement."

Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Charles-LeMoyne and Deputy Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"CED's funding announced today highlights our promise to support the tourism industry and our commitment to businesses, organizations and Canadians in these difficult times. The financial contribution for Croisières Navark is excellent news for the Greater Montréal region and its drawing power. Thanks to Government of Canada investments in the tourism industry, we will be ready to welcome tourists from Canada and around the world."

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development

"The tourism industry showcases Canada's culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. Our government will always be there for tourism businesses and organizations to ensure their recovery. Today, Croisières Navark can look to the future. CED's financial contribution for Croisières Navark is excellent news for shoreline communities in the Greater Montréal region and for their drawing power."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Tourism is one of the sectors in Canada most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult period. We will also continue to make safety our top priority and ensure businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adjust, enhance their products and services and get ready to welcome back their clients. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector get through the pandemic, recover and grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Through the acquisition of a new passenger boat, we are pleased to be able to offer new cruise products together with our river shuttle services. It is important for us to extend the boat tourism season; this also supports our mission to make the St. Lawrence River more accessible using sustainable and environmentally friendly means."

Normand Noël, President, Croisières Navark

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. Today's announcement is part of a series of CED announcements confirming a total investment of almost $40 million in the economy of tomorrow. These strategic investments will target projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry.

in the economy of tomorrow. These strategic investments will target projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry. The funding comes from the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services for visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

CED is the key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec . Through its 12 regional business offices, CED helps businesses, support organizations and the regions of Quebec prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

