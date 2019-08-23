Courges et cie will be able to continue its expansion

The Government of Canada awards more than $250,000 in financial assistance to this Outaouais business

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Courges et cie (9129-7051 Québec Inc.) is an innovative urban curcubit farm offering pick-your-own, discovery and tasting activities. To ensure its growth, it will receive a repayable contribution of $270,000 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. With this financial assistance, the business will be able to continue its expansion by introducing a range of innovative processed squash products.

The funding was announced today by Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility. More specifically, the Government of Canada's assistance will help Courges et cie expand its facility and acquire digitally-controlled secondary food processing equipment, including an industrial oven, a cooling cell and a cold room.

Located in Gatineau, the Courges et cie urban farm offers its visitors a unique experience where they can discover over 150 varieties of squash and pumpkin, pick their own cucurbits and taste processed products. This innovative agri-tourism business relies on the automation of various primary processing processes to enhance its productivity. It is also innovative in the variety of squash products it offers to consumers.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovative Canadian businesses. A driving force of the economy, innovation is the key to success because it generates growth that benefits both businesses and communities. That is why it is committed to ensuring that businesses are able to rely on adequate resources to create and market innovative products.

"The vitality of an economy depends first and foremost on the determination and boldness of businesspeople who decide to take a different approach in their day-to-day, and to change their ways of doing things. Courges et cie's innovative project will propel the Gatineau business forward and boost the economy of the Outaouais region by creating seven jobs. I am proud that the Government of Canada is supporting local entrepreneurs in their new product development projects, helping to strengthen their position in their industry and the markets they invest in."

Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility

"Our government is laying the foundation for Canadians to become more competitive and succeed in the global economy. The funding announced today for Courges et cie is in line with Canada's competitive advantages through the business's innovative project, and will boost economic growth. It will also create good jobs for middle-class Canadians."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are pleased to be able to rely on CED as a partner in our growth. Thanks to CED's participation, we will be able to expand our efforts to market our innovative squash products and make them known to consumers in Quebec and Ontario."

Philippe Thompson, President, Courges et cie

Today's announcement is made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which comprises 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was awarded under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019-2020 Departmental Plan or visit

www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

