MORIN-HEIGHTS, QC, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Canada and Quebec and the Municipality of Morin-Heights marked the progress of Habitat Morin-Heights, a project consisting of 30 social and affordable housing units for semi-independent seniors in Morin-Heights. The project, spearheaded by the organization Habitat Morin-Heights, represents a total investment of more than $18.7 million.

The event was attended by Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Citizens' Services and Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation; Agnès Grondin, Member of the National Assembly for Argenteuil, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand; Tim Watchorn, Mayor of Morin-Heights and Louise Cossette, President of the organization Habitat Morin-Heights.

The Government of Canada is contributing more than $8.8 million to the project under the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Government of Quebec is adding a total contribution of more than $7.3 million, including more than $3.2 million from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ). The SHQ is also securing the organization's mortgage loan.

The Municipality of Morin-Heights is providing nearly $4.8 million in financial contributions to the project, including $4.1 million from the Government of Quebec, delivered through the tripartite agreements that the Municipality signed with the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

Quotes:

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to programs like the Rapid Housing Initiative and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is sparing no effort to ensure that all Quebecers have access to a home that meets their needs. Quebec's financial contribution to this project for seniors is essential and demonstrates how our investments in the creation of social and affordable housing are reaching all regions of Quebec and all people with special needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand

"Today's announcement will go a long way toward supporting those in our community who need it most. For the most vulnerable people in Morin-Heights, such as seniors, these new affordable housing units will not only provide a safe and suitable place to live, but will also enable residents to age with dignity."

Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Citizens' Services and Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation

"I want to emphasize the unequivocal commitment of all the partners and the entire Morin-Heights community who are taking part in this housing project. This shows that improving the quality of life of seniors is a priority, and that their preferred option—to age in their own home, within their community and in an affordable environment adapted to their needs—is fundamentally recognized."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Minister for Health

"I want to thank everyone who is contributing to the development of this innovative project, which will improve the living environment of many seniors in Morin-Heights. You are putting into action our government's key commitment to improving housing models in Quebec. The result of these joint efforts is a twofold gain. It will provide seniors with an opportunity to remain rooted in their community while also living in a healthy, safe, affordable and accessible environment in the heart of the village core and close to nature."

Agnès Grondin, Member of the National Assembly for Argenteuil, Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (protection of water and biodiversity)

"I'm very proud of the Municipality's ongoing contribution to this project since 2018, whether by transferring the land where the units are being built or through administrative support from the staff. This project dovetails with our family and senior policy while contributing to the implementation of our strategy to revitalize the village core. It's also a concrete way to tackle the housing shortage, particularly among seniors. Thanks to Habitat Morin-Heights, many seniors will be able to keep living here at a reasonable cost."

Tim Watchorn, Mayor of Morin-Heights

"The Habitat Morin-Heights project will finally enable seniors to stay in the municipality by providing them with a quality living environment in the heart of the village. Today's announcement is the culmination of more than five years of work to bring to fruition this idea of affordable housing for seniors aged 75 and over. We have benefitted from the contribution of valuable partners, without whom this project would not have been possible. We were also able to qualify the project for the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program. Ultimately, Habitat Morin-Heights is a very telling example of what can be achieved when all stakeholders work together in a coordinated manner. It should be emphasized that public investment is definitely key to projects like ours."

Louise Cossette, President of the organization Habitat Morin-Heights

Highlight:

Up to 24 of the 30 households in the future building could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of $550,720 over 5 years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Morin-Heights (10%).

over 5 years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of (10%). The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) was launched in 2020 and has led to three Canada - Quebec agreements to implement the Initiative across Quebec , in keeping with the Province's housing objectives and priorities.

- agreements to implement the Initiative across , in keeping with the Province's housing objectives and priorities. These three Canada - Quebec agreements have exceeded expectations and should create more than 4,500 housing units in Quebec .

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation, and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For further information: Sources: Justine Vézina, Press Secretary to the Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]