Coming Soon to a Cineplex Theatre Near You: Tangerine Tuesdays!

Tangerine Bank and Cineplex Team Up to Bring More Savings to Movie-Lovers Across Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Tangerine Bank, one of Canada's leading digital banks and Cineplex, one of Canada's leading entertainment and media companies, are coming together to launch 'Tangerine Tuesdays at Cineplex,' a new collaboration that will bring savings to movie-lovers across the country.

Tangerine Tuesdays is a continuation of Cineplex's popular program, where every Tuesday, guests can enjoy discounted movie admission tickets at all 165 Cineplex theatres nationwide. Plus, Tangerine Bank Clients who purchase popcorn at the concession with their Tangerine Card will receive a free popcorn upgrade to the next size on any small or regular popcorn order!* SCENE® members will continue to save an additional 10% off the price of Tangerine Tuesdays' admission.

"We are always looking for ways to help Canadians get more out of their money and a night out at the movies is no exception," said Gillian Riley, CEO of Tangerine Bank. "We're thrilled to partner with Cineplex on Tangerine Tuesdays as it fits perfectly with our brand."

"An extension of our strong relationship with Scotiabank, we are proud to team up with Tangerine Bank on Tangerine Tuesdays and offer our guests an even better movie-going experience," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "Cineplex is committed to offering our guests choices – whether it's the kind of movie they want to see or the price point that fits their night out – and this collaboration will help promote just that."

In addition to these savings, for a limited time only, new Tangerine Bank Clients can earn a $100 Bonus when they become a Client using the Promo Code 'Movies' and open an eligible Savings Account.** More details can be found here.

Tangerine Tuesdays at Cineplex works in collaboration with SCENE, the entertainment rewards program launched by Scotiabank and Cineplex in 2007 that today boasts more than 10 million members. SCENE enables members to earn and redeem points for movies, movie downloads and rentals, as well as concessions.

This new initiative gives Tangerine Bank exclusive naming rights of the Cineplex Tuesday discounted program. Every Tuesday, Tangerine will leverage prime showtime on-screen inventory and high-impact digital lobby signage domination in Cineplex theatres.

*Free upgrade to next size on small or regular size popcorn only. Not applicable to Kids combos or Poptopia® popcorn. Additional restrictions may apply.

**To be eligible for the $100 Bonus, you must sign up as a New Client with Tangerine using the Promo Code 'Movies', and successfully open your first Tangerine Savings Account (non-registered Canadian dollar Savings Accounts only, excluding Children's Savings Accounts and TFSA Kick Start Accounts) with a minimum initial deposit of $250, between November 25, 2019 and January 30, 2020 (the "Offer Period"). Accounts are deemed successfully opened when you've satisfied the Account Terms and Conditions and the Account is without restrictions. $250 minimum deposit must be kept in the account for 60 consecutive days starting on the day the initial $250 minimum deposit is made. Bonus will be deposited in the New Client's Account within 60 days of satisfying these requirements. Limit of one (1) Bonus per New Client. This offer can't be combined with any other New Client Bonus offers. "New Clients" are individuals who have never held any Account with Tangerine or ING DIRECT. Offer may be changed, withdrawn, suspended or extended at any time without notice. Promo Code may only be used once. Tangerine is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license. Forward Banking is a registered trademark of Tangerine Bank.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and close to $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. With over 1,000 employees in Canada, the bank's presence extends beyond its website and Mobile Banking app to its Café locations, and 24/7 Contact Centres. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank, and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes over 70 million guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location based entertainment venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media), amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group) and an online esports platform for competitive and passionate gamers (WorldGaming Network). Additionally, Cineplex operates location based entertainment complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and will be opening exciting new sports and entertainment venues across Canada (Topgolf). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

