Tangerine Investment Funds Win Three Mutual Fund Awards at 2024 FundGrade A+® Awards

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Tangerine Investment Funds won three FundGrade A+® awards for its socially responsible investment portfolios. These awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to investment funds and their managers that have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance throughout the year.

The Tangerine Socially Responsible Global Portfolios are designed to consider both financial return potential and impact on environmental, ethical and social issues.

"We are proud to provide simple investment options with a proven track record of performance, and we're thrilled to have this recognition from Fundata Canada Inc.," says Mike Allen, Head of Investments, Tangerine Investments. "We'll continue to offer our clients ways to invest differently by designing portfolios that align with their values and investment goals."

The award-winning Tangerine Investment Funds for 2024 are:

Fund Name CIFSC Category Number of Funds in the Category FundGrade Start Date FundGrade Calculation Date Tangerine Balanced Growth SRI Portfolio Global Equity Balanced 187 2022-12-31 2024-12-31 Tangerine Balanced SRI Portfolio Global Neutral Balanced 224 2022-12-31 2024-12-31 Tangerine Equity Growth SRI Portfolio Global Equity 306 2022-12-31 2024-12-31

About the Tangerine Investment Funds

The Tangerine Investment Funds are managed by 1832 Asset Management L.P. and are available only by opening an online Investment Fund Account with Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, the principal distributor of the Tangerine Investment Funds.

Tangerine Investment Funds Limited has been helping Canadians save and invest online for over 10 years with portfolio options that are simple, flexible, and easy to access. To learn more, visit tangerine.ca/en/personal/invest or speak to a licensed Advisor at 1-877-464-5678, available Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

Tangerine is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under licence. The general partner of 1832 Asset Management L.P. (1832 Asset Management G.P. Inc.) and Tangerine Investment Funds Limited are wholly owned subsidiaries of The Bank of Nova Scotia.

The Tangerine Investment Funds are comprised of:

Tangerine Core Portfolios

Tangerine Global ETF Portfolios

Tangerine Socially Responsible Global Portfolios

Tangerine Money Market Fund

For standard performance data of the funds listed above, visit: tangerine.ca/en/personal/invest/performance

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or incomes taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns.

The information provided is not intended to be investment advice. Investors should consult their own professional advisor for specific investment and/or tax advice tailored to their needs when planning to implement an investment strategy to ensure that individual circumstances are considered properly and action is taken based on the latest available information.

Performance for Tangerine Balanced Growth SRI Portfolio for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as follows: 23.54% (1 year), N/A (3 years), N/A (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 9.82% since inception (January 2022)

Performance for Tangerine Balanced SRI Portfolio for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as follows: 19.03% (1 year), N/A (3 years), N/A (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 7.71% since inception (January 2022)

Performance for Tangerine Equity Growth SRI Portfolio for the period ended December 31, 2024 is as follows: 30.43% (1 year), N/A (3 years), N/A (5 years), N/A (10 years), and 13.19% since inception (January 2022)

About the Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.fundgradeawards.com/. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata. FundGrade ratings are subject to change every month.

