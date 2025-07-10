Cineplex Reports June Box Office Results

Cineplex Builds Box Office Momentum with Standout Q2

TORONTO, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, reported box office revenues of $51.8 million for June 2025.

Period 2024 Box Office (i) 2025 Box Office (i) 2025 as a Percentage of

2024 April $29,183 $51,375 176 % May $33,936 $55,331 163 % June $51,359 $51,770 101 % Q2 $114,478 $158,475 138 % (i) Amounts are in thousands of dollars.

For the first time since 2019, Cineplex delivered a quarter in which box office revenues exceeded $50 million in each month, reflecting the strength of the film slate and the continued appeal of the theatrical experience. A steady stream of blockbuster titles, combined with strong consumer demand for our premium formats drove sustained attendance and revenue growth throughout the second quarter.

June was a strong month, led by the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, which has already surpassed the domestic box office total of the original animated film in just a few weeks. F1: The Movie also made a powerful impact, setting a record for the biggest opening of any Apple Original film and delivering the largest global opening weekend of Brad Pitt's career. The film resonated particularly well with audiences, with 76.7% of its opening weekend box office generated through premium formats.

Looking ahead, Q3 is already off to a roaring start with Jurassic World: Rebirth. The momentum continues through July with a high-powered slate including Superman, I Know What You Did Last Summer and Fantastic Four: First Steps.

