Bike Share Toronto and Tangerine Bring back Bike For Free Day

Hop on a Bike Share bike and explore the city for free on June 14

TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - On Saturday, June 14, 2025, Tangerine Bank and the Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) are offering an easy and affordable way to explore the city with the return of Bike For Free Day.

Courtesy of Tangerine, riders can enjoy unlimited 90-minute rides on June 14. Free rides can be accessed through the Bike Share Toronto App by selecting the Free Day Pass option and following the prompts. The 24 hours will begin when the Free Day Pass is activated and applies to both classic and e-bikes.

The initiative kicks off the summer bike season with a fun and free way for Torontonians to get around our vibrant city on two wheels and celebrates another year of partnership between Tangerine and Bike Share Toronto.

"Every year, more and more Torontonians are cycling, and trying Bike Share Toronto" said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. "As a proud cyclist myself, I know that biking is an affordable, fast, and environmentally friendly way to get around the city – and a great form of exercise. To support cyclists and keep people safe, we are working on a win-win solution to fight traffic while protecting bike lanes, expanding our city's cycling network and upgrading our infrastructure. I encourage everyone to enjoy cycling on this Bike For Free Day as they explore everything Toronto has to offer!"

"Tangerine is excited to bring back Bike For Free Day again this year, and what a great way to ride into the summer season together!" says Natalie Jones, Chief Marketing Officer at Tangerine Bank. "We continue to be proud to partner with Bike Share Toronto and we're committed to moving Toronto forward—in their travels around the city and with their money."

Bike Share Toronto has seen strong growth in recent years. In 2024, almost 7 million rides were taken on a Bike Share Toronto bike. The program saw a 144% increase in e-bike rides, annual memberships grew by 14%, and there were 165,000 users who tried Bike Share for the first time.

"Bike Share Toronto is now one of the fastest growing bike share programs in North America," said TPA president Scott Collier. "Together with our partner Tangerine Bank, we are helping to keep people moving with choice, ease and speed. We encourage everyone to take advantage of a free ride on June 14."

To participate in Bike for Free Day, download the BST app, select the Free Day Pass option by following the prompts, then visit your closest Bike Share Toronto station to start riding!

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine is one of Canada's leading digital banks, empowering over two million clients to reach their goals and move their finances forward. Known for a simple-to-use digital and mobile experience, Tangerine offers everyday banking products without any complicated hoops to jump through. From saving and spending to investing and borrowing, Tangerine's products are designed to meet the unique needs of Canadians. Tangerine's commitment to putting clients first has earned the bank recognition as the #1 Bank in Canada by Forbes in 2025 and the most awarded midsize Bank by the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study for 13 consecutive years as of 2024*. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012, Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary. Tangerine is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license.

For more information, visit www.tangerine.ca or connect with us on social on Instagram , LinkedIn , or TikTok.

*Tangerine has won more awards than any other brand among midsize banks in the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Studies from 2006-2024. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more information.

About Toronto Parking Authority

Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) is North America's largest municipally-owned operator of commercial parking, owns and operates Canada's largest municipally-operated EV charging network, and manages Bike Share Toronto, North America's third largest bike share program. TPA's vision is to become the world's best provider of sustainable parking, bike share and last-mile mobility experiences for our customers, our partners, and our city.

