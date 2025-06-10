Cineplex Reports May Box Office Results

Strong Q2 Continues With Standout Performances in May

TORONTO, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, reported box office revenues of $55.3 million for May 2025.

Period 2024 Box Office (i) 2025 Box Office (i) 2025 as a Percentage of 2024 April $29,183 $51,375 176 % May $33,936 $55,331 163 % Q2 $63,119 $106,706 169 % (i) Amounts are in thousands of dollars.

The momentum of a record-breaking April continued into May with even more groundbreaking performances with Final Destination: Bloodlines establishing a franchise-best domestic box office only three weeks into its theatrical release; Lilo & Stitch, which set a new record for the biggest May opening for a live-action remake; and Mission: Impossible – the Final Reckoning, which opened to the highest domestic box office in the franchise's history.

"The breadth of titles in May showcases the benefit that a steady supply of diverse films can have on the box office," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "The strength of content continues in June with the live action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, Elio, 28 Years Later and Apple's F1: The Movie. We're well-positioned to meet the sustained demand with guests able to enjoy these films across our full suite of premium formats."

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 172 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media or CDM), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and/or information in this news release (identified by words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "forecast", "objective" and "continue" (or the negative thereof)), and words and expressions of similar import, and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions made by Cineplex and is subject to risks and uncertainties which may be beyond Cineplex's control. A comprehensive discussion of risks that may impact Cineplex can be found in Cineplex's public reports and filings, including those described in Cineplex's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("AIF"), and the management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 ("Annual MD&A"), which are available under the Company's profile on Sedar+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ). The foregoing list of factors that may affect future operations and results is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements as actual operations and results may vary materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. Cineplex does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law

