NO FEE CHEQUING MEETS NO FEE CHECKING. TANGERINE BANK HELPS CANADIANS SAVE ON BANKING FEES - AND THEY'RE NOT STOPPING THERE!

This offer from Tangerine comes at a time when Canadians are increasingly frustrated by new fees—and the feeling that they are paying more in many places.

"We're big believers in no monthly fee chequing and Tangerine has always looked for ways to help their Clients save their hard-earned money," said Natalie Jones, Chief Marketing Officer, Tangerine. "This offer reflects our commitment to remove hoops for our Clients and put more money back in their pockets—it's just another uncomplicated way to save with Tangerine."

As one of Canada's leading digital banks, Tangerine has long been known for uncomplicated everyday banking. Since entering the scene over two decades ago, helping Canadians pay fewer fees has kind of been Tangerine's thing. Tangerine's Chequing accounts offer no monthly fees with no minimum balance, free Interac e-Transfer® and free access to over 3,500 Scotiabank ABMs nationwide. In 2024, Tangerine was named number one in Personal Banking Customer Satisfaction for the 13th year in a row among midsized banks by J.D. Power**. This long-standing winning streak is thanks to the Bank's relentless focus on delivering a simple and convenient everyday banking experience for its Clients.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a bank without branches – a bank that prides itself on delivering simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and close to $40 billion in total assets, it's Canada's leading digital bank. Tangerine offers banking that's flexible and accessible, innovative products and services, fair fees, and award-winning client service. Tangerine Bank is the Most Awarded Brand for Retail Banking Client Satisfaction among Midsize Banks – J.D. Power**. With over 1,200 employees in Canada, the bank's presence extends beyond its website and Mobile Banking app to its 24/7 Contact Centres. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012, Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary. Learn more here.

*The Tangerine No Fee Checking Offer (the "Offer") is only available starting January 3rd, 2025 to the first 7,500 Tangerine Clients who make a purchase of at least $39.55 CAD with an airline using their Tangerine Credit Card or Tangerine VISA Debit Card ("Eligible Clients"). A $40 Rebate (the "Rebate") will be paid to the Eligible Client's Tangerine Chequing Account or Tangerine Credit Card within 60 days after the purchase is made and posted on their Account. Offer can't be combined with any other Chequing Account or Credit Card offers and is limited to one (1) Rebate per Eligible Client. By accepting this Offer, you agree to the terms and conditions of this Offer. Full Offer Terms and Conditions, including definitions of any capitalized terms, are available at www.tangerine.ca/en/offers/checking . Offer may be changed, extended or cancelled without notice.

**Tangerine has won more awards than any other brand among midsize banks in the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Studies from 2006-2024. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more information.

