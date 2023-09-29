CED grants $300,000 to the organization for its project to improve its outdoor facilities.

LA TUQUE, QC, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. They are important engines to drive Quebec's economy forward and stimulate community prosperity and well-being. That is why the Government of Canada established the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), which aims to support communities, cities, and towns across Canada in their development projects to boost social and economic cohesion and help communities recover following the pandemic.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a non-repayable contribution of $300,000 to the Club de golf et curling La Tuque, a non-profit organization that champions healthy lifestyle habits and makes its gathering spaces accessible to its members and the public.

This support, provided under the CCRF, will enable the organization to develop a gathering space, install a universal access ramp, acquire outdoor furniture, and add appropriate signage along its trails. This project will enable its members and the entire community to enjoy enhanced spaces that are better adapted and more accessible.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. Providing better access to recreational programs and facilities contributes to the well-being of communities, families, and individuals across the country. The economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of local communities and their shared spaces.

Quotes

"Boosting economic development in our communities and our regions is of primordial importance for our economy. And this is something our government understands well. Organizations such as the Club de golf et curling La Tuque stimulate economic growth locally, improving our quality of life and fostering social inclusion. That is why we are proud to support this promising project to create a space that brings people together and that is accessible to club members and the La Tuque community as a whole."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"The Club de golf et curling La Tuque is pleased to receive this contribution enabling us to improve our club's reception space. This new terrace—which we will be able to use year-round—will be an addition to our reception hall and will become a meeting space for everyone."

Lucie Fortin, President, Club de golf et curling La Tuque 2008 inc.

Quick facts

The CCRF was launched in June 2021 . A budget of $500 million was granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million to CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . The Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn stimulates local economies, creates jobs, and improves quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities: adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used in complete safety in accordance with local public-health guidelines; and build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

. A budget of was granted over two years to regional development agencies (RDAs), including to CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in . The Government of remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn stimulates local economies, creates jobs, and improves quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities: The CCRF was deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program ( QEDP ).

CED's Quebec Economic Development Program QEDP CED is a key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec . With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Marie-Justine Torres Ames,Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell.: 613-327-5918, [email protected]