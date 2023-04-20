To better serve existing clients and spur further growth in Atlantic Canada

MONTREAL, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest privately-owned consulting engineering firms, is pleased to announce the opening of an office in Halifax, at 302–238A Brownlow Avenue, Dartmouth, NS. This new location, together with the company's other offices across Canada, will allow CIMA+ to better serve its existing clientele in all four Atlantic provinces, while pursuing its growth plans in that market.

Despite having a strong client base and a core group of resources in the Atlantic region, CIMA+ had not yet opened an office there.

"Our potential for growth in Atlantic Canada is promising, with many large renewable energy projects in the works, along with utility upgrades, building retrofits and construction of new infrastructure," stated Denis Thivierge, President and CEO of CIMA+. "We are therefore pleased to formalize our presence in the region."

"We are very pleased to be involved on projects related to the Atlantic loop connecting the four provinces to hydroelectricity and other renewable sources, supporting the phasing out of coal-fired generation. The majority of our Atlantic clients are in the Energy and Resources sector, and we anticipate they will have growing needs in light of the planned infrastructure projects in the region." stated Steeve L'Heureux, Executive Vice President, Energy and Resources at CIMA+

"With our new permanent base in Halifax, our company will be able to contribute even more actively to the economic vitality of the Atlantic region," stated Jeff Hynes, Partner, Director, Energy and Resources at CIMA+. "After last year's opening of our third Atlantic office in Clarenville (Newfoundland and Labrador), we gained a taste of how promising the Atlantic market could be for CIMA+. Now, with our new base in the region's largest city, we look forward to further tapping into this unrealized growth potential."

In conjunction with the opening of its Halifax office, CIMA+ has launched a campaign to recruit 10 new employees to support its growing operations in the region. With a mission to provide integrated services and effective solutions to our clients, working in a spirit of partnership and always striving for excellence, CIMA+ is an exceptional employer for professionals wishing to work for one of the largest consulting engineering firms in the country.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides a variety of consulting engineering services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure, transportation, energy and resources, project management, communication systems, and the environment. With an ever-growing presence, CIMA+'s team relies on decades of experience acquired across Canada to offer excellence in engineering projects. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our foundation in 1990. This commitment has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in Canada. Today, with more than 30 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs 2,800+ people, over half of whom share ownership in the company.

At CIMA+ we believe that engineering exists to improve the lives of those around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world. For more information, please visit www.cima.ca.

