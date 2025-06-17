A milestone achievement for the CIMA+ Atlantic Canada team

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, is honoured to announce that Kayla Vineham, a valued member of the team in the St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador office, was selected as the recipient of the 2025 ACEC-NL Future Leaders Award.

Presented annually by the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Newfoundland and Labrador (ACEC-NL), this award recognizes emerging professionals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and commitment to the advancement of the consulting engineering industry.

Ms. Vineham Kayla officially received this honour during the ACEC-NL Annual General Meeting and Awards Ceremony on June 12, 2025. A graduate of Memorial University of Newfoundland with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering in June 2022, she began her career at CIMA+ later the same year with the Atlantic structural team, gaining hands-on experience through regular project site visits and inspections. Most recently, she transitioned to the Atlantic Transmission and Distribution team, where she is expanding her technical expertise across a broader range of energy-related projects and disciplines and learning to adapt quickly to new challenges.

"I'm honoured to receive this award on behalf of CIMA+," said Kayla Vineham, "I'm deeply committed to this company and to the work we do. This recognition is a testament to the efforts we make every day—individually and as a team. We are striving to make a real difference, not only in our profession but also in the communities we serve, helping build a sustainable future with every project we deliver."

This marks the first industry award for CIMA+ in the Atlantic provinces since the firm's strategic expansion in the region, highlighting the talent, expertise and growing impact of our regional team. "Kayla embodies the spirit of innovation, collaboration and technical excellence that drives CIMA+ forward," said Jeff Hynes, Partner and Senior Director, Energy and Resources, "We are incredibly proud to see her talent and leadership recognized by ACEC-NL, and even prouder that this achievement reflects the strength of our presence in Atlantic Canada."

