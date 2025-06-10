A year of growth for the consulting engineering firm

MONTREAL, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, announces the appointment of a new member to its Board of Directors. The firm took the general meeting of its partners and associate partners on May 22nd as an opportunity to officially announce the appointment of Luc Jolicoeur to this position.

Until just recently, a senior expert advisor on sustainable development and ESG, Mr. Jolicoeur has more than 40 years' experience in the public and private sectors, including more than 16 years with CIMA+. In addition to his roles as Executive Vice President, Buildings, and Vice President, Sustainable Development, he led the implementation of the firm's ESG strategy and co-founded the Centres of Excellence in Buildings and Sustainable Development. He also sat on the CIMA+ Executive Committee for six years. Luc Jolicoeur succeeds Richard Régimbald, who has been a member of the CIMA+ Board of Directors since 2019.

"Luc Jolicoeur's appointment to our Board of Directors is excellent news for CIMA+. His impressive track record within the organization, his inspirational leadership and his vision in terms of sustainable development make him an undeniable strategic asset for our governance. I would also like to sincerely thank Richard Régimbald for his exemplary commitment over the years and for his invaluable collaboration," said Denis Thivierge, President and CEO of CIMA+.

This appointment is part of a sustained growth momentum for CIMA+, marked by strategic acquisitions, significant advances in sustainable development and continued expansion. The firm also announced the appointment of 98 new partners and associate partners, for a total of 564 partners and associate partners, at its annual general meeting.

Continued growth

During the fiscal year from February 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025, CIMA+ expanded its nationwide footprint, now boasting more than 40 offices across the country and a staff of over 3,500. This growth has notably been marked by the strategic acquisition of several firms— including Kozar Engineering, GTA Hydro, TNS and Recollective—which has enabled CIMA+ to strengthen its presence in Ontario and Western Canada and add new expertise to its service offering.

Innovation and commitment to sustainable development

CIMA+ continues to demonstrate its leadership in sustainable development. In 2024, the firm signed a major consulting contract for the electrification of Purolator's vehicle fleet, one of the largest projects of its kind in Canada. In addition, in February 2025, CIMA+ was awarded a $500,000 grant from the federal government to develop a modelling tool to accelerate the decarbonization of medium- and heavy-duty vehicle transport, a first for CIMA+ in terms of research and development.

"At CIMA+, our mission is to help improve the quality of life in communities through sustainable, innovative solutions tailored to our clients' needs. The past year has clearly demonstrated the relevance of our vision and the strength of our model. We are building on this momentum by focusing on strategic and responsible growth, supported by the expertise of our teams and our entrepreneurial culture," said Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategy Officer at CIMA+.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,500 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca

