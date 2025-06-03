MONTRÉAL, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - CIMA+, one of Canada's largest private consulting engineering firms, is pleased to announce four key leadership appointments that reflect its commitment to continued growth, strategic development and operational excellence. These appointments strengthen the firm's leadership team across Canada and support the achievement of its long-term vision.

Cian Murphy, Senior Vice President, Major Projects

Cian Murphy has been appointed Senior Vice President, Major Projects. In this new role, Mr. Murphy will leverage his extensive leadership experience to support the continued growth of CIMA+ and strengthen the firm's position as a key player in Canada's major infrastructure sector.

Since joining CIMA+ in 2015, Mr. Murphy has successfully led multidisciplinary teams on some of the country's most significant infrastructure projects and proposals. His strategic vision and commitment have been instrumental in expanding the firm's major project portfolio. With over 20 years of international experience in the industry, Mr. Murphy has in-depth expertise in project delivery models, risk management and business development. His appointment reflects CIMA+'s dedication to excellence and innovation in project delivery.

Mathieu Lemay, Vice President, Hydropower and Dams

Mathieu Lemay has been appointed Vice President, Energy and Resources – Hydropower and Dams. A civil engineering graduate from Polytechnique Montréal with over 23 years of experience in hydraulic structures, Mr. Lemay joined CIMA+ in 2016. Since February 2023, he has led the strategic direction and multidisciplinary teams for this market across Canada.

Over the past two years, Mr. Lemay has played a key role in strengthening CIMA+'s position in hydropower by unifying internal teams, attracting new talent and integrating GTA Hydro in 2024, following its acquisition. Under his leadership, the team has secured major framework agreements and flagship projects with private and public partners alike. His appointment reflects CIMA+'s commitment to being a top multidisciplinary partner in delivering engineering and project management services for the hydropower and dams sector.

Kelly Frensch, Executive Director, Water – Ontario

Kelly Frensch has been appointed Executive Director and water business leader at CIMA+. With over 17 years of industry experience, including the past eight years at CIMA+, Ms. Frensch has been a pivotal contributor to the firm's success. Named a partner in 2020, she has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and technical expertise, particularly in the design and delivery of advanced wastewater infrastructure. Her in-depth knowledge of the water industry, combined with her strategic mindset, positions her well to lead the water business line into its next phase of sustainable growth and long-term success.

As Executive Director, Water, Ms. Frensch will oversee a broad portfolio of water sector projects across Southern Ontario, guiding a dynamic and multidisciplinary team. She will foster a culture of collaboration, innovation and excellence while advancing key initiatives that support CIMA+'s strategic objectives. Working in partnership with the Ontario Infrastructure management team, she will play a critical role in aligning infrastructure priorities with the firm's broader financial and organizational goals.

Matt Woodbeck, Executive Director, Water – Ontario

Matt Woodbeck has also been appointed Executive Director and water business leader at CIMA+, after holding the position of Senior Director. Mr. Woodbeck has nearly 20 years of experience in the planning, design and delivery of complex wastewater infrastructure projects. A partner since 2020 and a valued member of the CIMA+ team for over 13 years, he has played a key role in leading the water and wastewater team across the Greater Toronto Area and Eastern Ontario. His leadership has been defined by a strong commitment to performance, innovation and delivering exceptional value to clients.

In this expanded role, Mr. Woodbeck will guide the strategic direction of the water sector, lead a multidisciplinary team of experts and oversee a diverse portfolio of projects. With his solid technical expertise and collaborative leadership style, he is well-positioned to drive CIMA+'s long-term vision—fostering innovation, cross-functional collaboration and operational excellence across the firm. He will work closely with Kelly Frensch, as they jointly lead our Southwestern Ontario and GTA East water teams. Together, they will help shape a cohesive and forward-thinking approach to water infrastructure that supports sustainable growth and continued success.

These appointments came into effect June 1, 2025.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides complete consulting engineering services in the areas of Energy and Resources, Infrastructure, Transportation, Buildings, Project Management, Operational and Digital Technologies (including Telecommunication Systems), and Earth and Environment. The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our founding in 1990, and our teams draw on decades of experience acquired across Canada to deliver quality projects that meet our clients' expectations. This commitment to excellence and quality has allowed CIMA+ to rank among the largest private consulting engineering firms in the country. Today, with over 40 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs more than 3,500 people, most of whom share ownership in the company.

Our multidisciplinary team is driven by a shared passion to deliver sustainable solutions that make our world a better place.

From our Board of Directors to the communities we serve, our commitment to people is evident in our drive to innovate, in the projects we carry out and in every action we take.

For more information, visit cima.ca.

