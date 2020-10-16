Government of Canada financial support will enable the Bas-Saint-Laurent organization to continue to help develop innovative processes and tools in the hydrographic and marine geomatic sector.

The only non-profit research and training centre in the world dedicated exclusively to hydrography, the Centre interdisciplinaire de développement en cartographie des océans (CIDCO) has a mission to modernize its discipline through research, development, training and technology transfer. It also enhances the value of its results through a sustainable approach based on partnerships and advanced expertise in automating hydrographic surveys, inspecting port infrastructure, characterizing seabeds, detecting and salvaging fishing gear to protect endangered species and protecting against coastal erosion.

Founded in 2002, the NPO is able to meet the different needs of businesses and organizations in the maritime sector and to offer its expertise to major prime contractors through cutting-edge projects. CIDCO is pursuing its efforts to develop an international presence in order to showcase its expertise and enhance Quebec's role in driving the marine technology industry forward. It is through advances in artificial intelligence and automation that the organization is able to develop new intelligent maritime applications to accelerate the growth of the blue economy industry.

To pursue its activities and maintain its momentum in developing an innovation ecosystem to increase business opportunities—for both its partners and the rest of the maritime community—CIDCO needs support.

$660,000 to develop the blue economy sustainably

To make its ambitions a reality, the organization will receive a non-repayable contribution of $660,000 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. This funding was announced today by Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec).

This financial support will enable the Rimouski-based research centre to keep its 14 employees on the payroll; in fact, thanks to the government financial assistance, which will cover a portion of the organization's operating costs for a period of three years, the CIDCO team will be able to pursue its activities in applied research, innovation, and technology and process transfer to SMEs active in the maritime sector, thereby enhancing their performance and expanding their capabilities and results around innovation and competitiveness.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovative Canadian businesses. A veritable economic engine, innovation is the key to success as it generates growth to the benefit of businesses and communities. The CIDCO project will also favour clean economic growth in the maritime technology sector, in line with Government of Canada priorities, ensuring businesses can count on the resources they need to create innovative products.

"Through CED, the Government of Canada has been supporting CIDCO for close to 20 years. Recognized for both its expertise and the quality of its services, this world-renowned partner is responding brilliantly to innovation challenges in the marine technology sector. It is with pride that we reiterate our commitment to this Rimouski research centre as it propels Quebec's blue economy forward, and we help to maintain 14 jobs in the region."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"By encouraging projects that require the development and implementation of advanced technologies, our Government is following through on its commitments to save jobs and stimulate economic growth and innovation among our country's businesses. That is why we are providing our support to the Centre interdisciplinaire de développement en cartographie des océans, whose success is raising the international profile of the Bas-Saint-Laurent region and all of Canada."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"In these times of a pandemic, renewed support from CED is a relief for the entire CIDCO team. It will enable us to maintain the scientific skills needed for our activities and to pursue our efforts to transfer sustainable technologies to business partners. This is excellent news for our entire ecosystem, which will become more innovative and competitive for it."

Jean Laflamme, Director General, Centre interdisciplinaire de développement en cartographie des océans

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED is accompanying businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

