OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting our communities by keeping prohibited firearms out of our streets and ensuring that those who break Canada's firearms laws are held accountable.

The CBSA is proud to have worked with its law enforcement partners across the country and contributed to a Sûreté du Québec investigation into the importation and distribution of parts used to manufacture 3D printed firearms, otherwise known as ghost guns.

In April 2021, intelligence officers from the Canada Border Services Agency noticed and followed up on the importation of a set of weapon rails specifically made for 3D printed weapons. The import was from a known United States exporter who had been identified in other interceptions and investigations made by the Agency.

In September 2021, the importer was identified as a resident of the Montreal area with a serious criminal history and subject to a weapons prohibition order.

In November 2022, the file was referred to the Sûreté du Québec followed by several other interceptions of rails of the same type.

On June 20, 2023, multiple law enforcement agencies, including criminal investigators from the CBSA, worked together to execute 46 search warrants in eight provinces across Canada: British Columbia, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

"We are taking action to keep Canadians safe from gun violence. Guns produced by 3D printers are a growing threat to Canadians, and our law enforcement agencies are stepping up efforts to address them - thanks to the significant investments we've made through additional funding for CBSA, the Guns and Gangs Action Fund and more. I want to thank the CBSA, the RCMP, the Sûreté du Québec and law enforcement across the country involved in this operation for their hard work to protect our communities."

– The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

The CBSA's Intelligence Section plays a key role in the identification of border-related risks and in protecting the safety and security of Canadians. Intelligence activities are conducted to identify, investigate, and prosecute individuals and entities that are of interest to the CBSA in connection to organized crime, drug smuggling, and other violations of the Customs Act and the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act .

and the . Between January 1 and December 31, 2022, the Agency kept over 1,100 firearms and 24, 400 prohibited weapons off our streets in the continued efforts to keep our communities safe.

