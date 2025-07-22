WINDSOR, ON, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - On May 23, 2025, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) border services officers at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry intercepted 187.5 kg of suspected cocaine concealed in the trailer of a commercial truck coming into Canada from the United States.

During a secondary examination of the trailer, CBSA officers discovered two suitcases and 5 garbage bags containing 161 bricks of suspected cocaine. The approximate value of the cocaine is $23.4 million.

CBSA officers seized the drugs and arrested the driver, Kambiz Karandish, 55, of Richmond Hill, Ontario, and transferred him and the suspected cocaine to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Karandish has been charged by the RCMP with Importation of Cocaine, and Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The CBSA and the RCMP are committed to protecting our communities from harmful contraband and organized crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

Quotes

"When CBSA intercepts an attempt to smuggle illegal drugs into Canada, they are acting as our first line of defence against organized crime and those who would profit from the illegal drug trade. In tandem with the RCMP, they are protecting communities throughout Canada and demonstrating to us all that keeping our borders secure is a national public safety priority."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"The ongoing efforts of our border services officers to intercept narcotics and weapons is to be commended. The CBSA is continually adapting to be in a position to stop criminals by disrupting their evolving smuggling and concealment attempts. We use all tools and intelligence at our disposal to stop narcotics from reaching our streets."

- Michael Prosia, Regional Director General, Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency

"The coordinated efforts of CBSA and the RCMP has once again kept a large quantity of dangerous drugs off the streets of Canadian communities. This successful seizure highlights the RCMP's ongoing commitment to disrupt and dismantle organized crime, and is a testament to the dedication and collaboration between our law enforcement partners."

- Superintendent James Parr, Acting Officer in Charge of Criminal Operations, RCMP Central Region

Quick Facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

is investing to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system. Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals, this may mean removal from Canada and a ban on returning to Canada .

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals, this may mean removal from and a ban on returning to . For the latest narcotics statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Website: www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca

Twitter: @CanBorderSOR

Facebook: CanBorder

Instagram: CanBorder

YouTube: CanBorder

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945 or 613-957-6500