CALGARY, AB , July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Over the past year, the CBSA has seized more than 160 kg cannabis at the Calgary International Airport and Calgary Commercial operations. The majority of the cannabis was illicit and destined for export. The total amount has an estimated street value of over $1.2 million. These seizures disrupt organized crime that helps fund other illegal activities such as narcotics and weapons smuggling.

Cannabis seized by CBSA officers at Calgary International Airport and Commercial operations in the last year (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

Among these seizures, border services officers at the Calgary International Airport seized 109 kg in 4 separate smuggling attempts. In each attempt, the cannabis was discovered in vacuum-sealed packages within suitcases destined for the United Kingdom (U.K.). The travellers involved were arrested by CBSA officers.

Some additional highlights include:

On July 12, 2025 , officers intercepted 12.29 kg of cannabis contained in an otherwise empty suitcase from a Canadian citizen.

, officers intercepted 12.29 kg of cannabis contained in an otherwise empty suitcase from a Canadian citizen. On May 13, 2025 , officers intercepted 17.5 kg of cannabis from the suitcase of a traveller from Hong Kong .

, officers intercepted 17.5 kg of cannabis from the suitcase of a traveller from . On October 27, 2024 , officers intercepted 31.6 kg of cannabis from a Canadian citizen on a stopover from Vancouver . Officers also found 1 gram of fentanyl and 29 grams of cocaine in small bags hidden within this traveller's suitcases.

, officers intercepted 31.6 kg of cannabis from a Canadian citizen on a stopover from . Officers also found 1 gram of fentanyl and 29 grams of cocaine in small bags hidden within this traveller's suitcases. On Aug 31, 2024 , officers intercepted 48 kg of cannabis concealed in bath towels within two suitcases of a Canadian citizen. A second Canadian citizen was also arrested.

At Calgary Commercial operations, officers intercepted 9 packages containing small amounts of cannabis of 1 to 10 kg each bound for the U.K., Belgium and the Netherlands. The cannabis was contained in vacuum-sealed bags and were falsely declared.

Although cannabis is legal in Canada, the illicit cross-border movement of cannabis is a serious criminal offence, punishable with imprisonment of up to 5 years under the Customs Act and up to 14 years under the Cannabis Act.

Quotes

"The ongoing interceptions of illegal cannabis by border services officers in Calgary is another example of the CBSA's efforts to secure the border and prevent the exporting of contraband. Interrupting these smuggling attempts shows our constant commitment to public safety in Canada and beyond."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"CBSA border services officers are combatting drug smuggling and disrupting domestic and international crime networks. If anyone asks you to transport cannabis for them, don't do it! Cannabis import and export laws have severe consequences in Canada and around the world."

- Janalee Bell-Boychuk, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Prairie Region

Quick Facts

Under the Cannabis Act , it is illegal to import into Canada , or export from Canada , cannabis without a valid permit, issued by the Government of Canada .

, it is illegal to import into , or export from , cannabis without a valid permit, issued by the Government of . Smuggling and other Customs Act and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law.

and contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law. Cannabis laws change at the border – what is legal in one country may be illegal in another.

Bringing cannabis across the border is a serious crime. Even small amounts can leads to criminal charges.

The CBSA screens goods, including international mail and courier items, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here.

is investing to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here. If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060. Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

@CanBorderPRA

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945