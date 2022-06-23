CBSA signs Mutual Recognition Arrangement with Peru to increase security of the supply chain, facilitate trade, and strengthen the economic competitiveness of Canadian businesses

This MRA will contribute to increased security of the international supply chain, facilitate trade at the border, and strengthen the economic competitiveness of Canadians doing business with Peru.

Members of Canada's Trusted Trader program, Partners in Protection (PIP), can save time and money at the border because their imported goods are treated as low security risks. This ultimately means a faster and more predictable customs clearance, and contributes to the protection of Canadians by helping prevent contraband from entering the country. This MRA signifies that Peru will recognize Canada's PIP program and will facilitate customs clearance for PIP members. In turn, the CBSA will provide reciprocal benefits to members of Peru's Trusted Trader program, which is referred to as their Authorized Economic Operator program.

The CBSA signs MRAs with customs organizations around the world so that countries can recognize each others' members and choose to honour similar benefits and security standards. This also means that countries will apply similar approval processes for program applicants. The overall goal of an MRA is to strengthen trust and security in the supply chain as a method of preventing nefarious activity, such as cargo theft and pilferage.

Border management is a shared international responsibility. Threats and opportunities arising from global migration and trade are dealt with most effectively by working together. Expanding the international network of accredited low-risk companies allows customs administrations to focus on targeting shipments of higher or unknown risk.

Quote

"The CBSA is a fully engaged and active member of the World Customs Organization, regularly cooperating with its global partners to strengthen trust and security in the supply chain. This Mutual Recognition Arrangement will contribute to increased security of the international supply chain, facilitate trade at the border, and strengthen the economic competitiveness of Canadians doing business with Peru."

Ted Gallivan

Executive Vice-President, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick Facts

Trusted Trader programs facilitate legitimate trade by providing streamlined border processes to pre-approved, low-risk trusted traders.

The security and integrity of the supply chain is enhanced through customs-to-business partnerships.

Trusted Trader programs also help the CBSA to keep Canadians safe by allowing the agency to focus resources on areas of higher and unknown risk.

Peru is Canada's second-largest bilateral trading partner in South and Central America , and the second-largest destination for Canadian direct investment in the region.

is second-largest bilateral trading partner in South and , and the second-largest destination for Canadian direct investment in the region. The 2009 Canada-Peru Free Trade Agreement is the cornerstone of our bilateral trade relationship. Canadian merchandise exports to Peru reached nearly $1.1 billion in 2021, while Canadian merchandise imports from Peru were close to $4 billion .

reached nearly in 2021, while Canadian merchandise imports from were close to . In addition to this MRA with Peru , the CBSA has signed MRAs with the Customs Administrations of Australia , Hong Kong , Israel , Japan , Mexico , New Zealand , Singapore , South Korea and the United States .

Associated Links

Partners in Protection: Mutual recognition

World Customs Organization

