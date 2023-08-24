MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to disrupting the flow of precursor chemicals into Canada and preventing harm to our communities. Between the months of June and July 2023, the CBSA at Toronto Pearson International Airport Commercial Operations District intercepted over 3.3 tonnes of PMK ethyl glycidate and 1,4-butanediol arriving from Asia. The substances were found in multiple separate shipments examined by border services officers.

One package of PMK ethyl glycidate (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency) One liquid container of 1,4-butanediol (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

These chemicals are used to manufacture MDMA (ecstasy) and drugs used to commit physical and sexual assault, which are part of a group of psychoactive drugs. They act on the central nervous system and can cause changes in mood, awareness, and behavior.

The interception of these chemicals has prevented millions of doses of MDMA and other drugs from reaching Canadian communities.

""Our officers continue to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to the safety and security of Canadians. Officer diligence prevented these precursor chemicals from being manufactured into harmful drugs and potentially impacting our communities."

Lisa Janes , Regional Director General, CBSA Greater Toronto Area Region

When ingested, 1,4-butanediol produces an effect that is not unlike that of Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB).

The CBSA screens goods, including commercial cargo and courier shipments, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

The CBSA screens goods, including commercial cargo and courier shipments, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060.

