HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to stopping the illegal flow of drugs through Canadian borders.

On August 29, border services officers at the Port of Halifax, with assistance from CBSA intelligence officers, conducted an examination of a marine container destined for the Caribbean. During this examination, 345 bags of suspected cannabis were discovered concealed throughout the container.

The 165 kilograms of suspected cannabis was transferred to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). The investigation remains ongoing.

Cannabis: Don't bring it in. Don't take it out. Bringing cannabis across the border in any form, including oils containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or cannabidiol (CBD), without a permit or exemption authorized by Health Canada is a serious criminal offence subject to arrest and prosecution, despite the legalization of cannabis in Canada.

"This seizure demonstrates the continued hard work and dedication of CBSA officers at the Port of Halifax. By targeting and examining containers leaving Canada, we are able to intercept contraband goods before they leave the country. I am extremely proud of all those involved."

Dominic Mallette, Acting Regional Director General, Atlantic Region

CBSA officers at the Port of Halifax are responsible for examining high-risk containers and cargo arriving and leaving Canada .

are responsible for examining high-risk containers and cargo arriving and leaving . Working closely with other law enforcement agencies, including the RCMP, the CBSA uses data, intelligence, and risk indicators to identify illegal goods transiting the border.

The Agency conducts intelligence operations and investigations, to identify and interdict contraband. These activities continue to lead to numerous seizures across the country, and various charges laid under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code .

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060.

