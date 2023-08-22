VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to keeping our communities safe. Today, the Agency announced that it has laid charges for Criminal Code and Customs Act offences against a US traveller following a firearms seizure at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon port of entry in British Columbia.

Andrew Case was attempting to enter Canada in transit to Alaska on May 6, 2023, when he was referred for secondary examination. During their inspection, Border Services Officers discovered three prohibited firearms in his vehicle as well as a silencer and two over-capacity magazines, all of which are also prohibited. Mr. Case was arrested and the CBSA's Pacific Region Criminal Investigations Section began an investigation.

On August 1, 2023, this investigation led to the following charges being sworn against Mr. Case in Abbotsford Provincial Court:

Three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm contrary to Section 91(1) of the Criminal Code;

Three counts of possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized contrary to Section 92(1) of the Criminal Code ;

; Two counts of possession of prohibited devices contrary to Section 91(2) of the Criminal Code ;

; One count of possession of a firearm in a vehicle contrary to Section 94(1) of the Criminal Code ; and

; and One count of false statements, contrary to Section 153(a) of the Customs Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on October 19, 2023.

Quotes

"These charges are a direct result of the dedication shown by officers at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon border crossing and by our criminal investigators in Vancouver. Their efforts have prevented these prohibited firearms and parts from entering our communities and ensured those who break Canada's firearms laws are held accountable."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, CBSA Pacific Region

Quick Facts

Between January 1 and December 31, 2022, the Agency kept over 1,100 firearms and 24,400 prohibited weapons off our streets in the continued efforts to keep our communities safe.





For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.





A list of restricted and prohibited goods, including firearms, can be found here.





It is a traveller's responsibility to learn about the rules to import a firearm or weapon into Canada . Firearms that are not properly declared, and the vehicles used to carry them, may be seized by the CBSA. The Agency may also launch criminal proceedings against travellers who violate border laws. A court conviction can result in fines, jail time, and impact a foreign national's ability to return to Canada in the future.





. Firearms that are not properly declared, and the vehicles used to carry them, may be seized by the CBSA. The Agency may also launch criminal proceedings against travellers who violate border laws. A court conviction can result in fines, jail time, and impact a foreign national's ability to return to in the future. If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

