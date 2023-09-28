VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to keeping drugs from reaching our communities. Last month, CBSA officers from Metro Vancouver District seized 196 kg of opium concealed within inbound shipping containers.

On August 15, 2023, border services officers and a Detector Dog Service team at the Burnaby Container Examination Facility discovered 150 kg of opium concealed within the interior structure of a piece of steel machinery. The shipment was identified for examination by the National Targeting Centre, a 24/7 CBSA unit that is responsible for targeting analytics and pre-arrival risk assessments for all passengers and commercial goods entering Canada.

On August 28, 2023, border services officers and a Detector Dog Service team at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility seized another 46 kg of opium that was found inside a piece of furniture.

Both seizures have been referred to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in British Columbia for investigation.

Quotes

"Our Agency is proud to have prevented nearly 200 kg of opium from entering Canada. These seizures demonstrate the diligence and detection capabilities of our border services officers and the important role of our intelligence operations in keeping these harmful drugs out of our communities."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

Quick Facts

The CBSA's Metro Vancouver Marine Operations play an important role in intercepting contraband and facilitating the free flow of legitimate trade in the Pacific Region. Border services officers are committed to keeping Canadian communities safe by clearing and examining marine commercial goods that arrive by sea container and vessel.

The CBSA's Intelligence Section plays a key role in the identification of border-related risks and in protecting the safety and security of Canadians. Intelligence activities are conducted to identify, investigate and prosecute individuals and entities that are of interest to the CBSA in connection to organized crime, drug smuggling and other violations of the Customs Act and the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act .

