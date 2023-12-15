OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - All Canadians benefit from ample and diverse flight options, whether travelling for pleasure or business, or moving people and goods. The Government of Canada is working hard to expand Canada's international air transport agreements to offer more choice and convenience for shippers and travellers.

The Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, today announced that Canada has recently expanded its air transport agreements with Ethiopia, Jordan and Türkiye.

The expanded agreement with Ethiopia allows seven weekly passenger flights for each country, up from five. It will support growing bilateral ties and stronger connectivity with Ethiopia , and enhanced access to sub-Saharan Africa.

allows seven weekly passenger flights for each country, up from five. It will support growing bilateral ties and stronger connectivity with , and enhanced access to sub-Saharan Africa. The expanded agreement with Jordan enables seven weekly passenger flights for each country, up from three. It will accommodate growing passenger demand between Canada and Jordan .

enables seven weekly passenger flights for each country, up from three. It will accommodate growing passenger demand between and . The expanded agreement with Türkiye increases the number of weekly all-cargo flights to seven for each country, up from three.

The new rights under these agreements are available for use by airlines immediately.

Quotes

"We're improving our international air connections to bring more people together and facilitate the movement of goods. Greater frequency and new routes enhance our supply chains."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

"Strengthening Canada's connectivity with international partners creates opportunities and open doors for Canadian businesses around the world. Today's announcement will help advance our trade relationships, create new opportunities for our businesses and contribute to building a stronger economy."

The Honourable Mary Ng

Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development

Quick facts

These amended agreements were reached under Canada's Blue Sky policy, which encourages long-term, sustainable competition and the development of international air services.

Blue Sky policy, which encourages long-term, sustainable competition and the development of international air services. Under the Blue Sky Policy, the Government of Canada has concluded new or expanded air transport agreements with more than 110 countries.

Associated link

Additional information on the Blue Sky policy

Transport Canada is online at tc.canada.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

For further information: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-991-0700; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-993-0055