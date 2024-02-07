Canadian Sleep Brand Endy's Adjustable Bed Wins 2024 Product of the Year

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Endy continues to lead the way on innovative sleep technology, with one of its most recent product releases, the Endy Adjustable Bed, winning the 2024 Product of the Year award in the Furniture & Appliances category. This latest accolade for the market-leading brand is based on a Kantar survey of 4,000 people, who identified the bed frame as the best new addition to the category this year. Known for its customer-first approach, this recognition acknowledges Endy's ongoing commitment to developing products that meet Canadians' evolving sleep needs.

The Endy Upholstered Adjustable Bed, available at endy.com. (CNW Group/Endy Canada Inc.)

"At Endy, we strive to provide exceptional products to our customers, giving Canadians the most comfortable and restful sleep," says Alexandra Voyevodina-Wang, President and General Manager, Endy. "We know many people, especially those with an active lifestyle or specific health concerns, sleep better when they're able to adjust their sleeping position. The Endy Adjustable Bed meets that need with a bed frame that both enhances sleep quality and looks beautiful in any bedroom, while also being easy to order and simple to set up. We are thrilled that it is recognized as the 2024 Product of the Year in its category, as the team worked tirelessly to make this product an incredible addition to the Endy Mattress."

The Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Its research partner, Kantar, surveyed thousands of Canadians, concluding the Endy Adjustable Bed represents the best innovation in the Furniture & Appliances category this year for how it delivers wellness benefits, comfort and style.

The Endy Adjustable Bed provides a personalized sleep experience, delivered in a beautiful bed frame. It's fully customizable, allowing sleepers to adjust the head and foot of their bed to their preferred height to achieve benefits such as pressure point relief, improved circulation, and reduced snoring. Alternatively, the zero-gravity preset position offers a weightless feel for ultimate stress relief and a deep sleep.

The bed frame is as elegant as it is functional, with a buttonless tufted headboard offering a sleek aesthetic. Available in two neutral tones, Heather Grey and Warm Oat, it easily suits any bedroom decor. The base arrives flat packed for added convenience, making it easy to maneuver into the bedroom for set-up or neatly pack away for moving or storage.

For more information about the Endy Adjustable Bed and Endy's range of sleep products, please visit www.endy.com .

About Endy

Launched in 2015 and headquartered in Toronto, Endy has revolutionized the way people sleep, through innovative, comfortable, supportive and Canadian-made mattresses. As one of Canada's leading e-Commerce companies and endorsed by the Canadian Chiropractic Association, Endy has expanded its product line, offering a well-rounded selection of bedroom necessities, including rugs, bedding, mattress protectors, bed frames and a nightstand. Named the fastest-growing retail startup on the 2018 Startup 50 list by Maclean's and Canadian Business, the brand works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and individuals in need. Endy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSX: ZZZ).

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 35 years ago in France, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. In Canada, the Product of the Year seal is backed by the votes of thousands of Canadian consumers, serving as a shortcut for shoppers to save time and money. For entrants of the winning products, the award is a powerful marketing message proven to increase product awareness, trial and quality. Product of the Year Canada accepts entries from consumer products that demonstrate innovation in design, function, packaging or ingredients, and were launched within the previous year (January 2022 - October 2023). A jury comprised of industry experts selects the finalists that meet the Product of the Year standards of value and innovation. Those selected finalists are then categorized and judged through an online survey of Canadian consumers, conducted by Kantar on behalf of Ensemble IQ. Consumers vote and select the winning products they feel are most worthy of both the Product of the Year Canada title and the distinct internationally renowned red seal. Winning products are announced annually and receive the right to use the Product of the Year Canada seal in their marketing and communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyear.ca.

About Kantar

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

