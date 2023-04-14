MONTREAL, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) congratulate Charles-Antoine St-Jean on his appointment as the first-ever Chair of the Canadian Sustainability Standards Board of Canada (CSSB).

The CSA welcomes continued engagement with the CSSB – and the International Sustainability Standards Board – and looks forward to working with St-Jean on the development of international sustainability disclosure standards that reflect and fit the unique nature of Canada's capital markets and provide investors with comparable, decision-useful information.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

