Canadian securities regulators publish CIRO oversight review report

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today released the Oversight Review Report of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO).

The report evaluates whether CIRO has complied with the terms and conditions of its recognition orders, and whether regulatory processes are effective, efficient, and applied consistently and fairly. CSA staff completed a risk-based oversight review of CIRO that targeted specific processes within the areas of information technology, membership intake, and trading conduct compliance.

CSA staff identified three medium priority findings. CIRO has established an action plan to address and remediate each finding. Other than those findings, CSA staff did not identify concerns with CIRO meeting the relevant terms and conditions of regulators' recognition orders in the functional areas reviewed.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

