MONTRÉAL, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Effective July 1, 2025, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) will delegate additional registration functions, including the registration of investment dealers, mutual fund dealers, derivatives dealers and persons acting on their behalf, to the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) (delegation of power).

This delegation of registration functions to CIRO will harmonize registration processes for CIRO members nationwide.

"In addition to establishing a consistent and harmonized approach to registration, this delegation of power to CIRO will enhance efficiencies and reduce the regulatory burden by providing CIRO members with a single and centralized registration process. This initiative will allow the AMF to focus on developing regulatory policy, addressing novel issues and granting discretionary exemptive relief applications," said Yves Ouellet, AMF President and CEO. "The AMF and CIRO are actively cooperating to ensure a seamless transition."

"CIRO, like all other regulators, has a responsibility to deliver regulation efficiently and effectively and remove duplication," said Andrew J. Kriegler, CIRO President and CEO. "The AMF's decision to delegate additional functions to CIRO supports our strategic objective to deliver a more effective and harmonized registration framework."

Additional information about the delegation of registration functions for Québec can be found on the AMF website.

