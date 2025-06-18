MONTRÉAL, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) advises the public that, on April 23, 2025, it obtained permanent injunctions from the Superior Court of Québec (Superior Court) compelling Canada's main telecommunications companies to block access to the websites of the cryptoasset trading platforms XT.com and CoinEx (Court File Nos. 500-11-064818-244 and 500-11-064819-242).

XT.com and CoinEx, which are not registered with the AMF and not linked to each other, had already been the subject of decisions by the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal, dated respectively September 20, 2023, and November 14, 2023. The decisions ordered them to block access to their websites and inform platform users that they would cease to be accessible and that they should therefore withdraw all their assets and close their accounts as soon as possible. However, XT.com and CoinEx did not comply with these orders.

The permanent injunctions issued by the Superior Court are final. As such, Canadian investors who still have assets on the XT.com and CoinEx platforms must access their accounts and withdraw their assets before access to the platforms is blocked.

Be advised that platform blocking will be implemented:

between August 6 and August 20, 2025 , for XT.com

between August 12 and August 26, 2025 , for CoinEx

Case details and histories

For more details and the main highlights of the proceedings instituted by the AMF in these cases, please visit the related page of the AMF website.

About the Autorité des marchés financiers

In its role as regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers acts to maintain a financial sector that is dynamic, operates with integrity and warrants public confidence. It regulates, in whole or in part, activities in the following sectors: insurance, securities and derivatives, distribution of financial products and services, deposit institutions, mortgage brokerage and credit assessment.

SOURCE Autorité des Marchés financiers