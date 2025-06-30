MONTRÉAL, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Regulation respecting complaint processing and dispute resolution in the financial sector, published on February 15, 2024, will come into force on July 1, 2025. This Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) is intended to harmonize the way complaints are processed, to the benefit of Québec financial consumers.

The Regulation establishes standards to enhance transparency and the fair processing of consumer complaints in Québec. It applies to financial institutions, financial intermediaries and credit assessment agents with activities in Québec.

The Regulation draws from domestic and international best practices and also reflects stakeholder input from two important consultations that helped improve the content. The Regulation establishes a common set of rules, obligations and practices for the financial sector, particularly with respect to the timeframes to be observed when handling consumer complaints.

The coming into force of the Regulation coincides with the deployment of the AMF's 2025-2029 Strategic Plan (in French only), whose orientations include enhancing the consumer experience.

The Regulation introduces significant changes for the financial sector. A number of tools are available to assist firms in understanding its scope and achieving compliance.

In its role as regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers acts to maintain a financial sector that is dynamic, operates with integrity and warrants public confidence. It regulates, in whole or in part, activities in the following sectors: insurance, securities and derivatives, distribution of financial products and services, deposit institutions, mortgage brokerage and credit assessment.

