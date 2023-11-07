Canadian mattress brand Endy launches its first retail store

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - After eight years as an exclusively direct-to-consumer retailer, Canadian online mattress brand Endy is taking its first step into brick-and-mortar with the launch of its first in-store experience at CF Sherway Gardens. Endy's expansion into omnichannel retail is a reflection of its impressive growth, from one of Canada's first mattress-in-a-box brands to the country's leading online mattress retailer. This exciting next stage of Endy's growth will introduce the brand to a new demographic of customers and offer their existing loyal following a more personalized in-store experience.

Endy Sherway Gardens storefront (CNW Group/Endy Canada Inc.)

"At Endy, we constantly obsess over every little detail of the customer experience, from shopping on our website, to the unboxing and lastly, the first of many nights of great sleeps," says Alexandra Voyevodina-Wang, President and General Manager, Endy. "We recognize that not every Canadian shops exclusively online, which is why we are so excited to bring the Endy experience to life through the opening of our first store. We believe the in-person shopping will offer a natural continuation of the exceptional service our customers have always received online and will solidify the trust Canadians have in the Endy brand."

Visitors to the Endy store at CF Sherway Gardens will have the opportunity to:

Test out Endy's premium mattresses tailored to meet Canadians' sleep preference and needs.

Discover exclusive new products available in-store only.

Immerse themselves in a personalized shopping experience, guided by knowledgeable store associates to assist them in enhancing their sleep quality.

Explore Endy's vast product offerings including the award-winning Endy Mattress, the Endy Hybrid Mattress, the Upholstered Adjustable Bed and the brand's assortment of bedding, decor, bed frames, and more.

An iconic Canadian brand, Endy has been helping Canadians get the best night's sleep since it first launched its innovative mattress-in-a-box in 2015. Its comfort, in addition to the convenience of fast and free shipping across the country, made it an instant hit. Since then, it's sold more than a million mattresses and added many new products to its fleet, ranging from blankets to sofas, all while maintaining the quality and convenience that's central to the brand's ethos.

For more information about the store and Endy's range of products, please visit www.endy.com .

About Endy

Launched in 2015 and headquartered in Toronto, Endy has revolutionized the way people sleep, through innovative, comfortable, supportive and Canadian-made mattresses. As one of Canada's leading e-Commerce companies Endy has expanded its product line, offering a well-rounded selection of bedroom necessities, including rugs, bedding, mattress protectors, bed frames and a nightstand. Named the fastest-growing retail startup on the 2018 Startup 50 list by Maclean's and Canadian Business, the brand works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and individuals in need. Endy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSX: ZZZ).

