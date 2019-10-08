Canadian housing starts trended higher in September

OTTAWA, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 223,507 units in September 2019, compared to 218,782 units in August 2019, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"The national trend in housing starts increased in September," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Higher trending single-detached starts in urban centres since July, following several months of declines combined with higher-trending multi-family units in September to push the total starts trend to its highest level since April 2018".

Monthly Highlights

Vancouver

Vancouver Census Metropolitan (CMA) housing starts continued to trend higher in September. Compared to the same period last year, year-to-date single-detached home starts declined while the multi-units starts increased. In September, more than 85% of new construction was multi-units, most of which were in the City of Vancouver and the City of Port Moody. Overall, continuous strengthening of economic fundamentals supported a steady growth of 23% in the year-to-date starts in the CMA between 2018 and 2019.

Edmonton

Housing starts in Edmonton trended upwards for the fourth consecutive month in September. The year-over-year increase in total housing starts was largely driven by the multi-family market segment as levels more than doubled due to a rise in both rental and condominium starts. Despite elevated inventories, new housing construction has picked up, leading to an increase in year-to-date housing starts.

Saskatoon

Total housing starts in Saskatoon trended higher in September after construction on a number of condominium apartments got underway in the Brighton neighbourhood in the city's east end. This supported a faster overall pace of multi-family construction, which offset a declining trend in single-detached starts during the month. Despite this increase in the six-month trend, total residential starts are down by 10% from January through September, compared to the same period in 2018.

Kingston

The trend in total housing starts in the Kingston CMA stood at a 29-year high this September. Both single-detached and multi-unit starts trended higher, with the strongest growth coming from condominium apartments. Year-to-date apartment starts are at a four-decade high.

Toronto

September total housing starts continued its upward trend in Toronto with all ground-oriented type home starts trending higher. The starts trends for semi-detached and townhomes were particularly strong, indicative of the popularity of these relatively affordable housing types among buyers looking for ground-oriented homes. Despite condominium apartment starts trending slightly lower in September, they continue to dominate housing construction across the Toronto CMA.

Ottawa

Ottawa housing starts trended up in September. Year-to-date activity is now up 11% over last year. Strong growth in apartment and row home construction offset declining single-detached starts. Rising single-detached home prices are pressuring affordability in both the new home and resale markets and skewing demand toward less expensive housing types.

Québec

From January to September, rental housing starts reached the highest year-to-date total for this period in at least 30 years. The growth in the supply of apartments was stimulated, in part, by the aging of the population. In addition to the many conventional rental housing projects started since the beginning of the year, in September, foundations were laid for over 700 units in seniors' residences. Overall, the strength of the rental housing segment led to an increase of 29% in total housing starts in the Québec area since the beginning of 2019.

Trois-Rivières

In September 2019, housing starts continued their upward trend in the Trois-Rivières CMA. This rise was attributable to the renewed growth in single-detached housing starts and the increase in rental housing starts. The aging population and the low vacancy rate are stimulating rental housing starts.

New Brunswick

Total housing starts in New Brunswick increased in September compared to the same month last year. Multi-unit construction continues to dominate new home construction. The number of multi-unit starts this year is the highest on record for the January to September period. Sellers' market conditions are contributing to the rebound in the single-detached market in major centres of the province. The September increase in single-family home construction was the second consecutive month of year-over-year growth. Year-to-date, total housing starts are 64% higher compared to 2018.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 221,202 units in September, down 2.5% from 226,871 units in August. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 2.4% in September to 208,503 units. Multiple urban starts decreased slightly by 0.2% to 159,742 units in September while single-detached urban starts decreased by 9.2% to 48,761 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12,699 units.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







September

2018 September

2019 % September

2018 September

2019 % September

2018 September

2019 % Provinces (10,000+)



















N.-L.

60 56 -7 20 31 55 80 87 9 P.E.I.

22 25 14 50 130 160 72 155 115 N.S.

152 164 8 418 172 -59 570 336 -41 N.B.

68 76 12 105 270 157 173 346 100 Atlantic

302 321 6 593 603 2 895 924 3 Qc

750 741 -1 3,421 3,260 -5 4,171 4,001 -4 Ont.

1,973 1,804 -9 4,644 5,633 21 6,617 7,437 12 Man.

188 168 -11 545 158 -71 733 326 -56 Sask.

129 77 -40 126 230 83 255 307 20 Alta.

878 952 8 949 1,810 91 1,827 2,762 51 Prairies

1,195 1,197 0 1,620 2,198 36 2,815 3,395 21 B.C.

805 653 -19 1,432 2,729 91 2,237 3,382 51 Canada (10,000+)

5,025 4,716 -6 11,710 14,423 23 16,735 19,139 14 Metropolitan Areas



















Abbotsford-Mission

25 31 24 13 145 ## 38 176 363 Barrie

35 19 -46 17 55 224 52 74 42 Belleville

37 55 49 7 8 14 44 63 43 Brantford

15 103 ## 0 28 ## 15 131 ## Calgary

280 383 37 554 1,182 113 834 1,565 88 Edmonton

371 403 9 227 517 128 598 920 54 Greater Sudbury

22 22 - 12 0 -100 34 22 -35 Guelph

12 21 75 19 106 458 31 127 310 Halifax

84 101 20 338 144 -57 422 245 -42 Hamilton

147 93 -37 296 99 -67 443 192 -57 Kelowna

36 44 22 31 83 168 67 127 90 Kingston

38 45 18 21 356 ## 59 401 ## Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

70 83 19 276 602 118 346 685 98 Lethbridge

57 31 -46 13 12 -8 70 43 -39 London

171 132 -23 73 158 116 244 290 19 Moncton

18 18 - 48 202 321 66 220 233 Montréal

283 223 -21 2,068 1,411 -32 2,351 1,634 -30 Oshawa

136 32 -76 33 94 185 169 126 -25 Ottawa-Gatineau

328 336 2 464 1,195 158 792 1,531 93 Gatineau

60 60 - 128 182 42 188 242 29 Ottawa

268 276 3 336 1,013 201 604 1,289 113 Peterborough

13 20 54 23 13 -43 36 33 -8 Québec

68 77 13 520 909 75 588 986 68 Regina

31 19 -39 36 54 50 67 73 9 Saguenay

12 14 17 32 18 -44 44 32 -27 St. Catharines-Niagara

34 112 229 204 275 35 238 387 63 Saint John

15 19 27 40 51 28 55 70 27 St. John's

45 42 -7 17 25 47 62 67 8 Saskatoon

85 52 -39 73 165 126 158 217 37 Sherbrooke

56 77 38 144 189 31 200 266 33 Thunder Bay

17 16 -6 0 3 ## 17 19 12 Toronto

509 330 -35 3,061 2,419 -21 3,570 2,749 -23 Trois-Rivières

33 30 -9 30 56 87 63 86 37 Vancouver

403 316 -22 839 1,810 116 1,242 2,126 71 Victoria

73 67 -8 190 442 133 263 509 94 Windsor

67 51 -24 31 101 226 98 152 55 Winnipeg

151 140 -7 519 130 -75 670 270 -60 Total

3,777 3,557 -6 10,269 13,057 27 14,046 16,614 18

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value



Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total







August

2019 September

2019 % August

2019 September

2019 % August

2019 September

2019 % Provinces (10,000+)



















N.L.

436 484 11 294 382 30 730 866 19 P.E.I.

176 212 20 588 1,560 165 764 1,772 132 N.S.

1,930 1,468 -24 2,593 1,922 -26 4,523 3,390 -25 N.B.

773 636 -18 2,746 3,106 13 3,519 3,742 6 Qc

6,211 6,267 1 41,807 28,867 -31 48,018 35,134 -27 Ont.

24,076 19,748 -18 59,639 65,185 9 83,715 84,933 1 Man.

1,806 1,892 5 3,840 1,896 -51 5,646 3,788 -33 Sask.

977 782 -20 1,764 2,760 56 2,741 3,542 29 Alta.

9,866 10,332 5 19,220 21,451 12 29,086 31,783 9 B.C.

7,432 6,940 -7 27,518 32,613 19 34,950 39,553 13 Canada (10,000+)

53,683 48,761 -9 160,009 159,742 0 213,692 208,503 -2 Canada (All Areas)

63,759 58,550 -8 163,112 162,653 0 226,871 221,202 -2 Metropolitan Areas



















Abbotsford-Mission

295 330 12 828 1,740 110 1,123 2,070 84 Barrie

359 309 -14 348 660 90 707 969 37 Belleville

473 530 12 276 96 -65 749 626 -16 Brantford

449 722 61 168 336 100 617 1,058 71 Calgary

3,751 3,730 -1 8,568 14,184 66 12,319 17,914 45 Edmonton

4,513 4,527 0 9,744 6,204 -36 14,257 10,731 -25 Greater Sudbury

207 158 -24 264 0 -100 471 158 -66 Guelph

440 257 -42 2,232 1,272 -43 2,672 1,529 -43 Halifax

1,147 952 -17 2,436 1,728 -29 3,583 2,680 -25 Hamilton

1,377 898 -35 816 1,188 46 2,193 2,086 -5 Kelowna

542 531 -2 5,292 996 -81 5,834 1,527 -74 Kingston

442 468 6 2,664 4,272 60 3,106 4,740 53 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

1,045 907 -13 9,264 7,224 -22 10,309 8,131 -21 Lethbridge

433 327 -24 168 144 -14 601 471 -22 London

1,431 1,480 3 5,028 1,896 -62 6,459 3,376 -48 Moncton

256 169 -34 1,440 2,424 68 1,696 2,593 53 Montréal

2,418 2,188 -10 23,100 16,526 -28 25,518 18,714 -27 Oshawa

905 478 -47 348 1,128 224 1,253 1,606 28 Ottawa-Gatineau

3,117 3,023 -3 4,776 14,340 200 7,893 17,363 120 Gatineau

435 411 -6 576 2,184 279 1,011 2,595 157 Ottawa

2,682 2,612 -3 4,200 12,156 189 6,882 14,768 115 Peterborough

343 282 -18 156 156 - 499 438 -12 Québec

574 798 39 5,556 10,908 96 6,130 11,706 91 Regina

270 202 -25 60 648 ## 330 850 158 Saguenay

226 173 -23 120 216 80 346 389 12 St. Catharines-Niagara

1,323 1,510 14 1,644 3,300 101 2,967 4,810 62 Saint John

164 180 10 516 612 19 680 792 16 St. John's

328 358 9 192 300 56 520 658 27 Saskatoon

627 505 -19 1,332 1,980 49 1,959 2,485 27 Sherbrooke

399 556 39 408 2,268 456 807 2,824 250 Thunder Bay

98 109 11 48 36 -25 146 145 -1 Toronto

5,895 3,776 -36 30,888 29,028 -6 36,783 32,804 -11 Trois-Rivières

251 208 -17 204 672 229 455 880 93 Vancouver

3,554 3,300 -7 16,272 21,720 33 19,826 25,020 26 Victoria

661 706 7 996 5,304 433 1,657 6,010 263 Windsor

593 509 -14 924 1,212 31 1,517 1,721 13 Winnipeg

1,466 1,679 15 3,072 1,560 -49 4,538 3,239 -29

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

