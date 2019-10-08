Canadian housing starts trended higher in September Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Oct 08, 2019, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 223,507 units in September 2019, compared to 218,782 units in August 2019, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"The national trend in housing starts increased in September," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Higher trending single-detached starts in urban centres since July, following several months of declines combined with higher-trending multi-family units in September to push the total starts trend to its highest level since April 2018".

Monthly Highlights

Vancouver
Vancouver Census Metropolitan (CMA) housing starts continued to trend higher in September. Compared to the same period last year, year-to-date single-detached home starts declined while the multi-units starts increased. In September, more than 85% of new construction was multi-units, most of which were in the City of Vancouver and the City of Port Moody. Overall, continuous strengthening of economic fundamentals supported a steady growth of 23% in the year-to-date starts in the CMA between 2018 and 2019.

Edmonton
Housing starts in Edmonton trended upwards for the fourth consecutive month in September. The year-over-year increase in total housing starts was largely driven by the multi-family market segment as levels more than doubled due to a rise in both rental and condominium starts. Despite elevated inventories, new housing construction has picked up, leading to an increase in year-to-date housing starts.

Saskatoon
Total housing starts in Saskatoon trended higher in September after construction on a number of condominium apartments got underway in the Brighton neighbourhood in the city's east end. This supported a faster overall pace of multi-family construction, which offset a declining trend in single-detached starts during the month. Despite this increase in the six-month trend, total residential starts are down by 10% from January through September, compared to the same period in 2018.

Kingston
The trend in total housing starts in the Kingston CMA stood at a 29-year high this September. Both single-detached and multi-unit starts trended higher, with the strongest growth coming from condominium apartments. Year-to-date apartment starts are at a four-decade high.

Toronto
September total housing starts continued its upward trend in Toronto with all ground-oriented type home starts trending higher. The starts trends for semi-detached and townhomes were particularly strong, indicative of the popularity of these relatively affordable housing types among buyers looking for ground-oriented homes. Despite condominium apartment starts trending slightly lower in September, they continue to dominate housing construction across the Toronto CMA.

Ottawa
Ottawa housing starts trended up in September. Year-to-date activity is now up 11% over last year. Strong growth in apartment and row home construction offset declining single-detached starts. Rising single-detached home prices are pressuring affordability in both the new home and resale markets and skewing demand toward less expensive housing types.

Québec
From January to September, rental housing starts reached the highest year-to-date total for this period in at least 30 years. The growth in the supply of apartments was stimulated, in part, by the aging of the population. In addition to the many conventional rental housing projects started since the beginning of the year, in September, foundations were laid for over 700 units in seniors' residences. Overall, the strength of the rental housing segment led to an increase of 29% in total housing starts in the Québec area since the beginning of 2019. 

Trois-Rivières
In September 2019, housing starts continued their upward trend in the Trois-Rivières CMA. This rise was attributable to the renewed growth in single-detached housing starts and the increase in rental housing starts. The aging population and the low vacancy rate are stimulating rental housing starts. 

New Brunswick
Total housing starts in New Brunswick increased in September compared to the same month last year. Multi-unit construction continues to dominate new home construction. The number of multi-unit starts this year is the highest on record for the January to September period. Sellers' market conditions are contributing to the rebound in the single-detached market in major centres of the province. The September increase in single-family home construction was the second consecutive month of year-over-year growth. Year-to-date, total housing starts are 64% higher compared to 2018.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 221,202 units in September, down 2.5% from 226,871 units in August. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 2.4% in September to 208,503 units. Multiple urban starts decreased slightly by 0.2% to 159,742 units in September while single-detached urban starts decreased by 9.2% to 48,761 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12,699 units.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over


Single-Detached

All Others

Total




September
2018

September 
2019

%

September
2018

September
2019

%

September
2018

September
2019

%

Provinces (10,000+)









N.-L.

60

56

-7

20

31

55

80

87

9

P.E.I.


22

25

14

50

130

160

72

155

115

N.S.


152

164

8

418

172

-59

570

336

-41

N.B.


68

76

12

105

270

157

173

346

100

Atlantic

302

321

6

593

603

2

895

924

3

Qc

750

741

-1

3,421

3,260

-5

4,171

4,001

-4

Ont.


1,973

1,804

-9

4,644

5,633

21

6,617

7,437

12

Man.


188

168

-11

545

158

-71

733

326

-56

Sask.


129

77

-40

126

230

83

255

307

20

Alta.


878

952

8

949

1,810

91

1,827

2,762

51

Prairies

1,195

1,197

0

1,620

2,198

36

2,815

3,395

21

B.C.


805

653

-19

1,432

2,729

91

2,237

3,382

51

Canada (10,000+)

5,025

4,716

-6

11,710

14,423

23

16,735

19,139

14

Metropolitan Areas









Abbotsford-Mission

25

31

24

13

145

##

38

176

363

Barrie

35

19

-46

17

55

224

52

74

42

Belleville

37

55

49

7

8

14

44

63

43

Brantford

15

103

##

0

28

##

15

131

##

Calgary

280

383

37

554

1,182

113

834

1,565

88

Edmonton

371

403

9

227

517

128

598

920

54

Greater Sudbury

22

22

-

12

0

-100

34

22

-35

Guelph

12

21

75

19

106

458

31

127

310

Halifax

84

101

20

338

144

-57

422

245

-42

Hamilton

147

93

-37

296

99

-67

443

192

-57

Kelowna

36

44

22

31

83

168

67

127

90

Kingston

38

45

18

21

356

##

59

401

##

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

70

83

19

276

602

118

346

685

98

Lethbridge

57

31

-46

13

12

-8

70

43

-39

London

171

132

-23

73

158

116

244

290

19

Moncton

18

18

-

48

202

321

66

220

233

Montréal

283

223

-21

2,068

1,411

-32

2,351

1,634

-30

Oshawa

136

32

-76

33

94

185

169

126

-25

Ottawa-Gatineau

328

336

2

464

1,195

158

792

1,531

93

  Gatineau

60

60

-

128

182

42

188

242

29

  Ottawa

268

276

3

336

1,013

201

604

1,289

113

Peterborough

13

20

54

23

13

-43

36

33

-8

Québec

68

77

13

520

909

75

588

986

68

Regina

31

19

-39

36

54

50

67

73

9

Saguenay

12

14

17

32

18

-44

44

32

-27

St. Catharines-Niagara

34

112

229

204

275

35

238

387

63

Saint John

15

19

27

40

51

28

55

70

27

St. John's

45

42

-7

17

25

47

62

67

8

Saskatoon

85

52

-39

73

165

126

158

217

37

Sherbrooke

56

77

38

144

189

31

200

266

33

Thunder Bay

17

16

-6

0

3

##

17

19

12

Toronto

509

330

-35

3,061

2,419

-21

3,570

2,749

-23

Trois-Rivières

33

30

-9

30

56

87

63

86

37

Vancouver

403

316

-22

839

1,810

116

1,242

2,126

71

Victoria

73

67

-8

190

442

133

263

509

94

Windsor

67

51

-24

31

101

226

98

152

55

Winnipeg

151

140

-7

519

130

-75

670

270

-60

Total

3,777

3,557

-6

10,269

13,057

27

14,046

16,614

18

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total




August
2019

September
2019

%

August
2019

September
2019

%

August
2019

September
2019

%

Provinces (10,000+)









N.L.

436

484

11

294

382

30

730

866

19

P.E.I.


176

212

20

588

1,560

165

764

1,772

132

N.S.


1,930

1,468

-24

2,593

1,922

-26

4,523

3,390

-25

N.B.


773

636

-18

2,746

3,106

13

3,519

3,742

6

Qc


6,211

6,267

1

41,807

28,867

-31

48,018

35,134

-27

Ont.


24,076

19,748

-18

59,639

65,185

9

83,715

84,933

1

Man.


1,806

1,892

5

3,840

1,896

-51

5,646

3,788

-33

Sask.


977

782

-20

1,764

2,760

56

2,741

3,542

29

Alta.


9,866

10,332

5

19,220

21,451

12

29,086

31,783

9

B.C.


7,432

6,940

-7

27,518

32,613

19

34,950

39,553

13

Canada (10,000+)

53,683

48,761

-9

160,009

159,742

0

213,692

208,503

-2

Canada (All Areas)

63,759

58,550

-8

163,112

162,653

0

226,871

221,202

-2

Metropolitan Areas









Abbotsford-Mission

295

330

12

828

1,740

110

1,123

2,070

84

Barrie

359

309

-14

348

660

90

707

969

37

Belleville

473

530

12

276

96

-65

749

626

-16

Brantford

449

722

61

168

336

100

617

1,058

71

Calgary

3,751

3,730

-1

8,568

14,184

66

12,319

17,914

45

Edmonton

4,513

4,527

0

9,744

6,204

-36

14,257

10,731

-25

Greater Sudbury

207

158

-24

264

0

-100

471

158

-66

Guelph

440

257

-42

2,232

1,272

-43

2,672

1,529

-43

Halifax

1,147

952

-17

2,436

1,728

-29

3,583

2,680

-25

Hamilton

1,377

898

-35

816

1,188

46

2,193

2,086

-5

Kelowna

542

531

-2

5,292

996

-81

5,834

1,527

-74

Kingston

442

468

6

2,664

4,272

60

3,106

4,740

53

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

1,045

907

-13

9,264

7,224

-22

10,309

8,131

-21

Lethbridge

433

327

-24

168

144

-14

601

471

-22

London

1,431

1,480

3

5,028

1,896

-62

6,459

3,376

-48

Moncton

256

169

-34

1,440

2,424

68

1,696

2,593

53

Montréal

2,418

2,188

-10

23,100

16,526

-28

25,518

18,714

-27

Oshawa

905

478

-47

348

1,128

224

1,253

1,606

28

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,117

3,023

-3

4,776

14,340

200

7,893

17,363

120

  Gatineau

435

411

-6

576

2,184

279

1,011

2,595

157

  Ottawa

2,682

2,612

-3

4,200

12,156

189

6,882

14,768

115

Peterborough

343

282

-18

156

156

-

499

438

-12

Québec

574

798

39

5,556

10,908

96

6,130

11,706

91

Regina

270

202

-25

60

648

##

330

850

158

Saguenay

226

173

-23

120

216

80

346

389

12

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,323

1,510

14

1,644

3,300

101

2,967

4,810

62

Saint John

164

180

10

516

612

19

680

792

16

St. John's

328

358

9

192

300

56

520

658

27

Saskatoon

627

505

-19

1,332

1,980

49

1,959

2,485

27

Sherbrooke

399

556

39

408

2,268

456

807

2,824

250

Thunder Bay

98

109

11

48

36

-25

146

145

-1

Toronto

5,895

3,776

-36

30,888

29,028

-6

36,783

32,804

-11

Trois-Rivières

251

208

-17

204

672

229

455

880

93

Vancouver

3,554

3,300

-7

16,272

21,720

33

19,826

25,020

26

Victoria

661

706

7

996

5,304

433

1,657

6,010

263

Windsor

593

509

-14

924

1,212

31

1,517

1,721

13

Winnipeg

1,466

1,679

15

3,072

1,560

-49

4,538

3,239

-29

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Angelina Ritacco, Media Relations, CMHC, 416-218-3320, aritacco@cmhc-schl.gc.ca

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

Canadian housing starts trended higher in September

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Oct 08, 2019, 08:13 ET