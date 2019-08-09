Canadian housing starts trended higher in July

OTTAWA, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 208,970 units in July 2019, compared to 205,765 units in June 2019, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"The national trend in housing starts increased in July, despite a decrease in the level of SAAR activity from June," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "High levels of activity in apartment and row starts in urban centres in recent months continued to be reflected in the high level of the total starts trend in July".

Monthly Highlights

Vancouver

Vancouver Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) housing starts continued to trend higher in July. Compared to the same period last year, the year-to-date single-detached home starts declined while the multi-unit starts increased. More than 85% of starts were multi-unit, most of which are in the City of Vancouver and the City of Surrey. Overall, continuous strengthening of economic fundamentals supported a steady growth of 25% in the year-to-date starts in the CMA between 2018 and 2019.

Victoria

Housing starts in the Victoria CMA declined in July, relative to the same month last year, across both the single-detached and multi-unit segments of the market. In the first seven months of 2019, housing starts were down approximately 12% relative to the same period in 2018. Continued overall strength in housing starts in the Victoria area is symptomatic of strong housing demand seen over the past three years and current strong demand for multi-unit options, in particular, in the area.

Lethbridge

The trend in total starts in the Lethbridge CMA was higher in July 2019 compared to the previous month. Apartment starts trended 360% higher compared to June as rental demand continue to increase. Single-detached and row starts trended lower while semi-detached starts remained stable.

Regina

Total housing starts in Regina trended lower in July after the pace of single-detached and multi-family construction slowed from the previous month. In 2019, builders have initiated just over a third of the total units started over the same period in 2018. This is largely due to higher construction costs and weaker economic conditions that have moderated new home demand and caused some projects to either be shelved or cancelled altogether.

Winnipeg

The trend in total housing starts in the Winnipeg CMA decreased in July compared to the previous month. The downward trend in total starts was mainly due to decreases in multi-family starts as both row and apartment starts trended lower. Single-family starts, however, trended higher but were not enough to offset the decreases in the multi-family units.

Toronto

Total housing starts trended lower in July in the Toronto CMA, primarily driven by lower multi-unit starts (semi-detached, rows, and apartments). Pre-construction sales of multi-unit homes, particularly condominium apartments, have been strong for the last few years and will break ground at a varying pace throughout the year. Strong demand for relatively affordable higher density housing continues to persist among homebuyers in Toronto.

St. Catharines

In July 2019, the total housing starts trend in the St. Catharines CMA inched lower. The total housing starts trend in recent months remained close to a 30-year high with townhomes accounting for the largest share. Improvements in employment conditions for people aged 25-44 fueled first-time home buying activity in relatively affordable home types such as townhomes.

Ottawa

The monthly trend for housing starts grew in Ottawa in July across all housing types. Year-to-date, total housing starts sit 5.3% higher than the same period last year with the strongest growth in condominium apartments followed by row starts. Low resale and rental market supply coupled with higher ownership costs for single-detached homes are encouraging construction of less expensive dwelling types.

Montréal

From January to July, housing starts in the Montréal area were up compared to the same period last year. This gain was solely attributable to rental housing construction, as condominium and single-family home starts recorded decreases. The low vacancy rates on the conventional rental market and the greater proportion of young households now opting for rental housing have kept stimulating rental housing starts. Seniors' rental apartment construction has also posted strong growth since the beginning of the year.

Saguenay

From January to July, housing starts in the Saguenay CMA dropped by 18% compared to the same period last year. This decrease in activity was attributable to fewer homeowner (freehold and condominium) housing starts. Overall, residential construction in the area has been limited by the slowdown in employment and low population growth.

New Brunswick

In New Brunswick, year-to-date total housing starts are up 40% compared to last year. The increase largely reflects unprecedented levels of rental apartment construction, particularly in Moncton and Saint John. These two CMAs alone accounted for 75% of all new multi-unit construction in the province. The number of multi-unit starts this year are the highest recorded in the first seven months since 2010. New Brunswick's urban centres are benefiting from provincial strategies to actively attract and retain immigrants. These new arrivals are boosting rental demand, in addition to demand from an aging population.

Prince Edward Island (PEI)

Total housing starts in PEI were 319% higher in July, due to the ongoing surge in new apartment construction activity in response to the Island's near zero vacancy rate. The PEI economy continues to outperform the other Atlantic Provinces, driven primarily by increased capital project spending and growth in population, income and employment.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 222,013 units in July, down 9.6% from 245,455 units in June. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 10.4% in July to 209,122 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 12% to 162,722 units in July while single-detached urban starts decreased by 4.6% to 46,400 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12,891 units.

Preliminary Housing Starts data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.



Preliminary Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







July 2018 July 2019 % July 2018 July 2019 % July 2018 July 2019 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

64 41 -36 36 11 -69 100 52 -48 P.E.I.

31 27 -13 5 124 ## 36 151 319 N.S.

134 145 8 396 186 -53 530 331 -38 N.B.

112 104 -7 112 165 47 224 269 20 Atlantic

341 317 -7 549 486 -11 890 803 -10 Qc

629 605 -4 2,214 3,154 42 2,843 3,759 32 Ont.

2,029 1,867 -8 3,957 4,178 6 5,986 6,045 1 Man.

218 202 -7 514 310 -40 732 512 -30 Sask.

154 88 -43 81 37 -54 235 125 -47 Alta.

1,094 839 -23 1,456 1,586 9 2,550 2,425 -5 Prairies

1,466 1,129 -23 2,051 1,933 -6 3,517 3,062 -13 B.C.

877 706 -19 2,661 3,630 36 3,538 4,336 23 Canada (10,000+) 5,342 4,624 -13 11,432 13,381 17 16,774 18,005 7 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 42 28 -33 111 218 96 153 246 61 Barrie

169 43 -75 0 32 ## 169 75 -56 Belleville

47 49 4 9 8 -11 56 57 2 Brantford

37 74 100 21 14 -33 58 88 52 Calgary

301 283 -6 709 408 -42 1,010 691 -32 Edmonton

563 373 -34 518 988 91 1,081 1,361 26 Greater Sudbury 22 26 18 8 18 125 30 44 47 Guelph

10 25 150 81 53 -35 91 78 -14 Halifax

74 81 9 330 148 -55 404 229 -43 Hamilton

76 39 -49 226 85 -62 302 124 -59 Kelowna

46 48 4 112 74 -34 158 122 -23 Kingston

37 28 -24 26 61 135 63 89 41 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 49 68 39 62 347 460 111 415 274 Lethbridge

43 36 -16 8 107 ## 51 143 180 London

156 151 -3 92 124 35 248 275 11 Moncton

44 31 -30 20 89 345 64 120 88 Montréal

253 247 -2 1,287 1,867 45 1,540 2,114 37 Oshawa

51 99 94 68 42 -38 119 141 18 Ottawa-Gatineau 339 320 -6 514 579 13 853 899 5 Gatineau

38 44 16 247 256 4 285 300 5 Ottawa

301 276 -8 267 323 21 568 599 5 Peterborough

64 17 -73 0 95 ## 64 112 75 Québec

70 70 - 266 679 155 336 749 123 Regina

29 19 -34 38 5 -87 67 24 -64 Saguenay

32 15 -53 16 10 -38 48 25 -48 St. Catharines-Niagara 53 72 36 12 53 342 65 125 92 Saint John

19 26 37 52 0 -100 71 26 -63 St. John's

46 25 -46 24 6 -75 70 31 -56 Saskatoon

111 51 -54 27 16 -41 138 67 -51 Sherbrooke

19 26 37 36 55 53 55 81 47 Thunder Bay

28 9 -68 0 9 ## 28 18 -36 Toronto

491 456 -7 2,872 2,315 -19 3,363 2,771 -18 Trois-Rivières 13 18 38 44 32 -27 57 50 -12 Vancouver

411 345 -16 1,746 2,353 35 2,157 2,698 25 Victoria

97 46 -53 320 261 -18 417 307 -26 Windsor

59 86 46 24 335 ## 83 421 407 Winnipeg

173 169 -2 474 246 -48 647 415 -36 Total

4,074 3,499 -14 10,153 11,732 16 14,227 15,231 7

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value



Preliminary Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total







June 2019 July 2019 % June 2019 July 2019 % June 2019 July 2019 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

460 355 -23 228 85 -63 688 440 -36 P.E.I.

274 215 -22 1,116 1,488 33 1,390 1,703 23 N.S.

1,424 1,348 -5 5,859 2,162 -63 7,283 3,510 -52 N.B.

611 635 4 4,388 1,853 -58 4,999 2,488 -50 Qc

6,255 6,144 -2 45,875 41,713 -9 52,130 47,857 -8 Ont.

18,267 18,899 3 46,950 49,044 4 65,217 67,943 4 Man.

2,134 2,099 -2 6,948 3,720 -46 9,082 5,819 -36 Sask.

1,119 801 -28 1,488 444 -70 2,607 1,245 -52 Alta.

10,059 8,477 -16 20,108 18,783 -7 30,167 27,260 -10 B.C.

8,039 7,427 -8 51,901 43,430 -16 59,940 50,857 -15 Canada (10,000+) 48,642 46,400 -5 184,861 162,722 -12 233,503 209,122 -10 Canada (All Areas) 56,838 55,957 -2 188,618 166,055 -12 245,455 222,013 -10 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 413 321 -22 384 2,616 ## 797 2,937 269 Barrie

166 204 23 0 384 ## 166 588 254 Belleville

453 442 -2 336 96 -71 789 538 -32 Brantford

77 484 ## 60 168 180 137 652 376 Calgary

3,196 3,184 0 9,612 4,896 -49 12,808 8,080 -37 Edmonton

4,737 3,954 -17 10,056 11,856 18 14,793 15,810 7 Greater Sudbury 85 128 51 144 216 50 229 344 50 Guelph

304 293 -4 156 636 308 460 929 102 Halifax

797 755 -5 5,520 1,776 -68 6,317 2,531 -60 Hamilton

542 381 -30 1,164 1,020 -12 1,706 1,401 -18 Kelowna

703 618 -12 2,196 888 -60 2,899 1,506 -48 Kingston

356 250 -30 0 732 ## 356 982 176 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 835 979 17 2,916 4,164 43 3,751 5,143 37 Lethbridge

371 349 -6 360 1,284 257 731 1,633 123 London

1,155 1,442 25 3,732 1,488 -60 4,887 2,930 -40 Moncton

161 185 15 2,508 1,068 -57 2,669 1,253 -53 Montréal

2,336 2,572 10 37,393 22,387 -40 39,729 24,959 -37 Oshawa

1,208 965 -20 936 504 -46 2,144 1,469 -31 Ottawa-Gatineau 2,671 3,164 18 7,776 6,948 -11 10,447 10,112 -3 Gatineau

491 440 -10 972 3,072 216 1,463 3,512 140 Ottawa

2,180 2,724 25 6,804 3,876 -43 8,984 6,600 -27 Peterborough 117 119 2 84 1,140 ## 201 1,259 ## Québec

756 830 10 10,812 8,148 -25 11,568 8,978 -22 Regina

219 182 -17 528 60 -89 747 242 -68 Saguenay

186 138 -26 360 120 -67 546 258 -53 St. Catharines-Niagara 1,256 667 -47 696 636 -9 1,952 1,303 -33 Saint John

127 188 48 864 0 -100 991 188 -81 St. John's

356 231 -35 300 72 -76 656 303 -54 Saskatoon

713 523 -27 912 192 -79 1,625 715 -56 Sherbrooke

387 388 0 432 660 53 819 1,048 28 Thunder Bay 106 56 -47 48 108 125 154 164 6 Toronto

5,417 5,247 -3 29,520 27,780 -6 34,937 33,027 -5 Trois-Rivières 234 227 -3 72 384 433 306 611 100 Vancouver

3,602 3,616 0 37,896 28,236 -25 41,498 31,852 -23 Victoria

675 516 -24 1,788 3,132 75 2,463 3,648 48 Windsor

546 760 39 216 4,020 ## 762 4,780 ## Winnipeg

1,762 1,783 1 6,660 2,952 -56 8,422 4,735 -44





















Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value

