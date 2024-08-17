VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard serves Canadians every day by saving lives, protecting the environment, and supporting the safe movement of goods in our waterways. The renewal of its fleet ensures Canadian Coast Guard personnel can continue to carry out their important work for years to come, while supporting innovation and creating new shipbuilding jobs from coast to coast to coast.

Today, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, and the Honourable Terry Beech, Minister of Citizens' Services, on behalf of the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, were at Vancouver Shipyards in British Columbia to celebrate the launch of the new Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel. A launch ceremony represents the first time a newly constructed vessel is lowered into the water.

As part of the event, Minister Qualtrough also announced the name of the new Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel: the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Naalak Nappaaluk. Naalak Nappaaluk was a respected Inuk Elder from Kangiqsujuaq, Nunavik, a village of 800 along Quebec's northernmost tip. Mr. Nappaaluk was a renowned leader, harvester, teacher, consultant, navigator, astronomer, and meteorologist. As a knowledge keeper, he was committed to protecting and promoting Inuit language and culture and did so his entire life by teaching others how to survive and thrive in his Arctic homeland. The vessel's name, chosen in consultation with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, was a welcome opportunity to work with Inuit and to advance our commitment to pave a relationship with Indigenous Peoples based on rights, respect, cooperation, and partnership.

Today's ceremony and name unveiling mark another major milestone in the construction of the Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel. The CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk is a floating laboratory. As the Canadian Coast Guard's largest dedicated science vessel, the new ship will provide increased capability and capacity to support ocean science missions on Canada's east coast. It will accommodate up to 34 crew and 26 Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientists, and will be stationed at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. The CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk is equipped with a deck that can swap out different equipment modules based on mission requirements, a marine mammal observation station, an ocean sampling room, multiple labs, and state-of-the-art equipment for collecting and analyzing information to better understand our ocean ecosystems. The vessel can also support search and rescue operations and environmental response, when needed.

The CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk will support the continued delivery of critical oceanographic science, which will help the Government of Canada to tackle the most pressing ocean issues, such as climate change. The data and samples collected onboard this vessel will also support Canada's domestic and international commitments to ensure that our oceans are sustainably managed.

The CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk is a key deliverable for the Canadian Coast Guard under the National Shipbuilding Strategy, which is creating sustainable jobs in Canada's shipbuilding industry and marine sector. Contracts under the National Shipbuilding Strategy are estimated to have contributed approximately $30 billion ($2.3 billion annually) to Canada's gross domestic product, and created or maintained over 20,400 jobs annually between 2012 and 2024.

"Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, we are revitalizing the shipbuilding industry, creating good jobs, and building new ships to support the Canadian Coast Guard in delivering on its mandate. The launch of the CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk marks an important milestone for the Canadian Coast Guard's fleet: as Canada's largest science vessel, it will support scientific research and missions for decades to come. We thank Inuit Tapiirit Kanatami and the Nappaaluk family for bestowing the CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk with its name, and are honoured to continue his legacy of environmental conservation on this new vessel."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami is proud to have participated in the naming of a Canadian Coast Guard research vessel for the first time. It is especially fitting that Inuit Treaty Organizations chose the name of an Inuk elder who, over his lifetime, imparted so much knowledge to Inuit and Canadians. We are grateful to the family of Naalak Nappaaluk for permitting this state-of-the-art science vessel to carry his name. We hope to see the CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk facilitate Inuit self-determination in research, with the long-term goal of better understanding and protecting the valuable marine resources that sustain us."

Natan Obed, President, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

"British Columbians are deeply proud of our Canadian Coast Guard personnel, and our government is working to ensure they have everything they need to protect our marine environment, by maintaining a strong presence in our coastal waters. Proudly built right here in Vancouver, the CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk is bolstering our economy and will support countless maritime operations in the coming years."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

"Today's launch of the Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel is a moment in which British Columbians can take great pride in, as it affirms our province's talents and capabilities in the shipbuilding industry. This new ship will not only solidify Canada's role as a world leader in ocean science, but will also help us to better understand our diverse marine environment. "

The Honourable Terry Beech, Minister of Citizens' Services

"Today's launch of the CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk underscores Canada's commitment to equipping the Canadian Coast Guard with the modern ships it needs to do its important scientific research and missions. Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, procurement of Canadian-built vessels not only bolsters our maritime capabilities but also generates high-value jobs across our marine sector and supply chain. We are honoured to continue the legacy of Mr. Nappaaluk, a respected Inuk Elder from Kangiqsujuaq, Nunavik, with the naming of this state-of-the-art science vessel."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Today's launch of the new Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel is a milestone that represents significant progress under the National Shipbuilding Strategy. As Canada's largest science vessel, this new vessel will support scientific research and missions for decades to come. Through the NSS, we are revitalizing the shipbuilding industry, creating good jobs, and building new ships to support the Canadian Coast Guard in delivering on its mandate, while generating economic benefits for all Canadians."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk will help us detect, monitor, and understand key ocean challenges such as changing ocean conditions resulting from climate change and the impacts that these changes might have on fish stocks, species distribution and habitats, and food webs, and to provide the best available information to guide sustainable and responsible marine policies and resource decisions."

Parm Bains, Member of Parliament, Steveston—Richmond East

"With its capacity to accommodate 34 crew and 26 scientists, the CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk will play a central role in supporting Canada's delivery of domestic and international commitments, including the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, which will help to ensure a healthy and sustainable ocean for future generations."

Wilson Miao, Member of Parliament, Richmond Centre

"The launch of Canada's largest and most modern science vessel is a historic day for our country and the crucial work underway to support ocean research. Seaspan is delivering on the promise of the National Shipbuilding Strategy - ships built in Canada by Canadians for Canada. I am so proud of the innovation and dedication that went into building this important ship that will help deepen our understanding of the oceans that Canadians depend on for food, our livelihoods and the health of our country."

John McCarthy, CEO, Seaspan Shipyards

"With the launch of the CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk, we're one step closer to welcoming this modern Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel into our fleet. I know our Canadian Coast Guard personnel look forward to serving aboard the CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk, supporting vital science research and continuing to serve Canadians proudly."

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) is the national representative organization for 70,000 Inuit in Canada , the majority of whom live in Inuit Nunangat, the Inuit homeland, encompassing 51 communities across the Inuvialuit Settlement Region ( Northwest Territories ), Nunavut , Nunavik (Northern Québec), and Nunatsiavut ( Northern Labrador ). Inuit Nunangat comprises 40 per cent of Canada's land area and 72 per cent of its coastline.

The ship's launch marks the completion of the construction of the ship's underwater hull. Following the launch, pier-side work will be performed, leading to both harbour and sea trials.





The vessel is expected to be delivered to the Canadian Coast Guard in 2025 and is being constructed under the large vessels construction pillar of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, with a total project cost of $1.47 billion (incl. tax).





(incl. tax). The Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel will support the Government of Canada's oceanographic science research requirements for the next 30+ years, as the Canadian Coast Guard's primary east coast ocean science research vessel.





oceanographic science research requirements for the next 30+ years, as the Canadian Coast Guard's primary east coast ocean science research vessel. The National Shipbuilding Strategy is Canada's multi-decade program to renew the Government of Canada's fleets and deliver strong economic impact and employment opportunities across the country. Vancouver Shipyards is one of Canada's long-term strategic shipbuilding partner under the Strategy.





multi-decade program to renew the Government of fleets and deliver strong economic impact and employment opportunities across the country. Vancouver Shipyards is one of long-term strategic shipbuilding partner under the Strategy. As of the end of 2023, over $26.5 billion in National Shipbuilding Strategy-related contracts have been awarded to businesses throughout the country. Of this amount, $5.38 billion is related to contracts for the Canadian Coast Guard.

