Canadian Association of Journalists and Journalists for Human Rights announce creation of Canadian Indigenous Reporters Network

The Indigenous Reporters Network will bring together Indigenous journalists, both emerging and established, to build online and offline communities within the CAJ. This network provides Indigenous journalists at all career stages with opportunities to develop their skills, participate in CAJ events and professional development, and build new connections with their peers across the country.

"There is a shortage of Indigenous journalists in the industry, and this initiative creates an opportunity for emerging journalists to launch a career, or for established Indigenous journalists to hone their skills," said Karyn Pugliese, past-president of the CAJ. "Having more Indigenous journalists in the industry will be key to meeting media goals for reconciliation."

The creation of this program continues a strong history of partnership between CAJ and JHR. The organizations have worked together on several occasions in order to foster a more equitable, and representative, Canadian news ecosystem.

Starting in 2013, JHR has operated the multi-award winning Indigenous Reporters Program to increase the quality and quantity of Indigenous stories and voices in Canadian media. The program has provided training to 2500 people, including Indigenous journalists, non-Indigenous journalists learning best practices of covering Indigenous stories, Indigenous community members and Indigenous youth interested in journalism.

"Events of the past two weeks have demonstrated the urgent need for more Indigenous journalists and voices in Canadian media," said Rachel Pulfer, executive director of Journalists for Human Rights.

"The Indigenous Reporters' Network enables JHR and the CAJ to provide a structured pathway to opportunity in media to Indigenous journalists and students. It's the logical next step towards JHR's eight-year-strong Indigenous Reporters Program's goals: improving the quality and increasing the quantity of Indigenous voices and stories in Canadian media."

"In 2015, Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) laid bare the critical role media has to play in advancing our country's long-term goals of reconciliation," said CAJ president Brent Jolly.

"The creation of the Indigenous Reporters Network gets us one step closer to achieving those goals because it will help increase access to jobs, professional development opportunities, and leadership positions for Indigenous journalists."

Canadian Indigenous journalists interested in joining the Indigenous Reporters Network can apply here . Once approved, members will have their membership fees covered for a two-year period.

As part of the program, the CAJ and JHR will be holding a joint networking and professional development event in the coming months.

JHR and CAJ are grateful for the support of RBC Foundation's Future Launch program, which is making this initiative possible.

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with over 900 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) is Canada's leading media development organization. We train journalists to report on human rights and governance issues in their communities. When the media puts a spotlight on human rights, people start talking about the issues and demanding change.

