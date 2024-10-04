New Indigenous storytellers fellowship program launches for emerging journalists

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - This fall, Journalists for Human Rights (JHR), the Indigenous Journalists Association (IJA) and APTN News are proud to be launching the Growing Indigenous Storytellers Fellowship Program, a new initiative for emerging Indigenous journalists, supported by the Google News Initiative.

Six Indigenous fellows will have the opportunity to work at APTN News for a period of six months, and connect with a wider network at IJA's 2025 Indigenous Media Conference. In addition, the program will offer a series of workshops and lectures with incredible guest speakers for both the fellows and the broader journalism community.

The demand for Indigenous storytellers and perspectives in the Canadian news ecosystem is higher than ever, and yet the channels that might propel more Indigenous people to careers in journalism often remain inaccessible. Parallel to this, we have seen newsrooms downsize in the last decade, and a shrinking pool of people are being asked to take on new roles and more work. Something has to give, and we know that often it's the mentoring and development of new voices.

This program seeks to unite the strengths of all four partner organizations to help create paths to careers in journalism for more Indigenous people in what is now called Canada.

"As the first-in-the-world national Indigenous broadcaster, APTN's mission is to share our Peoples' journey, celebrate our cultures, inspire our children and honour the wisdom of our Elders. For me, this translates into sacred responsibilities. Of primal importance for APTN News, is to create opportunities for the next generation of Indigenous journalists and broadcast professionals," said Cheryl McKenzie (Peguis First Nation and Hollow Water First Nation), Executive Director of News and Current Affairs at APTN.

Reflecting on the importance of her organization's partnership with APTN, Francine Compton (Anishinaabe, Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation), Associate Director of Indigenous Journalists Association said, "IJA's mission, for over 40 years, has been to see our people telling our stories for our communities and that's what I saw happening at APTN News every day when I worked there, so it was a must for me that our first major partnership in Canada was with APTN News. My dream for this program is for six more Indigenous people to gain the knowledge, confidence and skills to become journalists."

Google Canada News Partner Manager Cristina Caballero shared, "This program aligns with the Google News Initiative's mission and commitment to building a strong, diverse, and inclusive news ecosystem. Underrepresented communities deserve to have their stories told by their own people, in their own voices, and we are thrilled to be partnering with JHR, APTN News and IJA in support of this goal."

"JHR is incredibly proud to partner with the Indigenous Journalists Association, APTN News, and the Google News Initiative on this important program, and we look forward to seeing the new stories and perspectives the fellows will bring spotlighted on a national stage," said Sarah Ladik, Domestic Programs Manager at Journalists for Human Rights.

Interested applicants can find instructions to apply to the Growing Indigenous Storytellers Fellowship here.

About the Google News Initiative

The Google News Initiative offers journalists and publishers of all sizes a range of resources, products, digital expertise and collaborative solutions that spur progress across the news industry. Our partnerships support the advancement of quality journalism and help publishers build stronger and more sustainable business models. To that aim, we're working alongside newsrooms, news startups, researchers and content producers worldwide to build a more sustainable, diverse and innovative news ecosystem – so that everyone, everywhere has access to reliable information. Learn more about our work, journalist tools, innovation challenges, and funding opportunities at newsinitiative.withgoogle.com .

About JHR

Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) is Canada's leading media development organization. We train journalists to report on human rights and governance issues in their communities. When the media puts a spotlight on human rights, people start talking about the issues and demanding change.

A strong, independent media is a referee between governments and citizens. When human rights are protected, governments are more accountable and people's lives improve.

About IJA

The Indigenous Journalists Association (IJA) empowers members representing tribal, nonprofit, freelance and mainstream media professionals in promoting accurate coverage of Indigenous communities, supporting newsroom diversity and defending challenges to free press, speech and expression. IJA addresses these challenges by fostering the development of new talent and activating a powerful membership. IJA is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

About APTN News

APTN launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. By April 2000 the network launched InVision News which would eventually become APTN National News. In the beginning the newscast aired once per week. Today, we are a multi-award winning newsroom with two daily newscasts, an investigative news unit, two current affairs shows and a dedicated digital news team.

Media Contact: Francine Compton, [email protected]